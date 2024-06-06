Honkai Impact 3 (HI3) Codes (June 2024)

Updated June 6, 2024 We added the latest codes!

When the Honkai Impact occurred, Earth descended into chaos. As the Captain, it’s your responsibility to gather a crew of Valkyries and protect humanity from destruction. You’ll definitely succeed if you use Honkai Impact 3 codes and get essential goodies to upgrade your team, as well as summon more Valkyries.

All Honkai Impact 3 Codes List

Active Honkai Impact 3 Codes

2B6TFBU5CUYB: Use for x60 Crystals (New)

Expired Honkai Impact 3 Codes show more SONGQUEGIFT

OXIAANNOUNCE

4B6BJLY8YN3E

8SPSH4SCHWP8

ESPTXW9F8UJ3

4SPTKLY8YN2A

HANSZ5ACGW64

2T7AWF8FQCKX

WB6AWERE8VZP

3S7SY4BVHW7U

JS7S35HQYPZ2

TRIP2MARS

HEADTOMARS229

MARSWISHES

MARSBONUS

HONKAI23

YATTASENTI

LUNA888

REDMOON

SONGQUEGIFT

REBIRTH

TAIXUN

SUPERAI

4B6SG8ADZTN8

LISUSHANG

HAPPYHONKAIANNI

VERSEELE

TRUELOVE

JHSGFDSVV

BRONYA321

TOTHEFUTURE

HYPRN62AI

MIDNIGHTCARNIVAL

TYCAPTAIN

MKFINAL

MEONHONKAIANNI

NIGHTWALKERS

VERKIANA

MEONHONKAIANNI2 show less

How to Redeem Codes for Honkai Impact 3

If you want to get free goodies, follow the step-by-step tutorial we included below to learn how to redeem Honkai Impact 3 codes properly:

Run Honkai Impact 3 on your device. Tap the Player ID in the upper-left corner to open your profile. Press the Account button on the right side of your screen. Type the code into the Exchange Rewards text field. Click Get to obtain the rewards.

