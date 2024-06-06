Promo image for Honkai Impact 3.
Image via miHoYo
Honkai Impact 3 (HI3) Codes (June 2024)

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 09:52 am

Updated June 6, 2024

We added the latest codes!

When the Honkai Impact occurred, Earth descended into chaos. As the Captain, it’s your responsibility to gather a crew of Valkyries and protect humanity from destruction. You’ll definitely succeed if you use Honkai Impact 3 codes and get essential goodies to upgrade your team, as well as summon more Valkyries.

All Honkai Impact 3 Codes List

Active Honkai Impact 3 Codes

  • 2B6TFBU5CUYB: Use for x60 Crystals (New)

Expired Honkai Impact 3 Codes

  • SONGQUEGIFT
  • OXIAANNOUNCE
  • 4B6BJLY8YN3E
  • 8SPSH4SCHWP8
  • ESPTXW9F8UJ3
  • 4SPTKLY8YN2A
  • HANSZ5ACGW64
  • 2T7AWF8FQCKX
  • WB6AWERE8VZP
  • 3S7SY4BVHW7U
  • JS7S35HQYPZ2
  • TRIP2MARS
  • HEADTOMARS229
  • MARSWISHES
  • MARSBONUS
  • HONKAI23
  • YATTASENTI
  • LUNA888
  • REDMOON
  • SONGQUEGIFT
  • REBIRTH
  • TAIXUN
  • SUPERAI
  • 4B6SG8ADZTN8
  • LISUSHANG
  • HAPPYHONKAIANNI
  • VERSEELE
  • TRUELOVE
  • JHSGFDSVV
  • BRONYA321
  • TOTHEFUTURE
  • HYPRN62AI
  • MIDNIGHTCARNIVAL
  • TYCAPTAIN
  • MKFINAL
  • MEONHONKAIANNI
  • NIGHTWALKERS
  • VERKIANA
  • MEONHONKAIANNI2

How to Redeem Codes for Honkai Impact 3

If you want to get free goodies, follow the step-by-step tutorial we included below to learn how to redeem Honkai Impact 3 codes properly:

How to redeem codes in Honkai Impact 3.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Run Honkai Impact 3 on your device.
  2. Tap the Player ID in the upper-left corner to open your profile.
  3. Press the Account button on the right side of your screen.
  4. Type the code into the Exchange Rewards text field.
  5. Click Get to obtain the rewards.

If you want more freebies for similar gacha experiences, check out our Wuthering Waves [WuWa] Codes and All Genshin Impact Codes lists and claim a bunch of other free goodies!

