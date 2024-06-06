Honkai Impact 3 (HI3) Codes (June 2024)

Updated June 6, 2024
We added the latest codes!
When the Honkai Impact occurred, Earth descended into chaos. As the Captain, it’s your responsibility to gather a crew of Valkyries and protect humanity from destruction. You’ll definitely succeed if you use Honkai Impact 3 codes and get essential goodies to upgrade your team, as well as summon more Valkyries.
All Honkai Impact 3 Codes List
Active Honkai Impact 3 Codes
- 2B6TFBU5CUYB: Use for x60 Crystals (New)
Expired Honkai Impact 3 Codesshow more
- SONGQUEGIFT
- OXIAANNOUNCE
- 4B6BJLY8YN3E
- 8SPSH4SCHWP8
- ESPTXW9F8UJ3
- 4SPTKLY8YN2A
- HANSZ5ACGW64
- 2T7AWF8FQCKX
- WB6AWERE8VZP
- 3S7SY4BVHW7U
- JS7S35HQYPZ2
- TRIP2MARS
- HEADTOMARS229
- MARSWISHES
- MARSBONUS
- HONKAI23
- YATTASENTI
- LUNA888
- REDMOON
- SONGQUEGIFT
- REBIRTH
- TAIXUN
- SUPERAI
- 4B6SG8ADZTN8
- LISUSHANG
- HAPPYHONKAIANNI
- VERSEELE
- TRUELOVE
- JHSGFDSVV
- BRONYA321
- TOTHEFUTURE
- HYPRN62AI
- MIDNIGHTCARNIVAL
- TYCAPTAIN
- MKFINAL
- MEONHONKAIANNI
- NIGHTWALKERS
- VERKIANA
- MEONHONKAIANNI2
How to Redeem Codes for Honkai Impact 3
If you want to get free goodies, follow the step-by-step tutorial we included below to learn how to redeem Honkai Impact 3 codes properly:
- Run Honkai Impact 3 on your device.
- Tap the Player ID in the upper-left corner to open your profile.
- Press the Account button on the right side of your screen.
- Type the code into the Exchange Rewards text field.
- Click Get to obtain the rewards.
