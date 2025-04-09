SSR Summoners Codes (April 2025)

Updated: April 9, 2025 Looked for new codes!

Use SSR Summoners codes to make the most of the game’s gacha system and add the most powerful and eye-catching heroes in your roster. This mythical world is full of secrets, and you and your hare…I mean, team need to uncover them.

To unlock and fully upgrade the best of the game’s heroes, you’re going to need plenty of resources. Luckily, the codes are here to give you all the Roll Tickets and Coins you need to accomplish precisely that. If you’re a fan of idle RPGs, check out our article on Pixel Heroes codes and grab all the free goodies in that title, too!

All SSR Summoners Codes List

Active SSR Summoners Codes

SSR0801 —Redeem for Roll Tickets and Coins

—Redeem for Roll Tickets and Coins apkgift —Redeem for Roll Tickets and Coins

—Redeem for Roll Tickets and Coins SSRLOVE —Redeem for Roll Tickets and Coins

—Redeem for Roll Tickets and Coins SSRMAGIC —Redeem for Roll Tickets and Coins

—Redeem for Roll Tickets and Coins SSR7777 —Redeem for Roll Tickets and Coins

—Redeem for Roll Tickets and Coins SSRPOWER —Redeem for Roll Tickets and Coins

—Redeem for Roll Tickets and Coins 2023SSR —Redeem for Roll Tickets and Coins

—Redeem for Roll Tickets and Coins SSRBOOST —Redeem for Roll Tickets and Coins

—Redeem for Roll Tickets and Coins SSR0614 —Redeem for Roll Tickets and Coins

—Redeem for Roll Tickets and Coins SSR2023—Redeem for Roll Tickets and Coins

Expired SSR Summoners Codes

SSRFORUM

How to Redeem Codes in SSR Summoners

These are the steps you’re required to take in order to redeem your SSR Summoners codes:

Image by The Escapist

Launch SSR Summoners on your device. Complete the tutorial and reach Level 2. Open your Castle tab from the bottom menu. Press the Bullet button in the top-left corner of the screen. Pick Gift Code from the menu at the top of the screen. Input an active code into the Enter gift code field. Hit Claim Reward to grab your freebies.

How to Get More SSR Summoners Codes

Our article is the best place for you to find all the newest SSR Summoners codes in a single list that we update regularly. All you need to do is bookmark the page and come back frequently. If you still want to look for the codes yourself, you can join the Game Hollywood Games (GHG) Community Discord server and follow the SSR Summoners Facebook page.

Why Are My SSR Summoners Codes Not Working?

While the good news is that SSR Summoners codes aren’t case-sensitive, it’s still possible for you to make a typo. The best way to avoid this is to rely on the copy/paste method. Most of these codes don’t have an expiration date, but if you come across an invalid one, please let us know so that we can update our list.

What Is SSR Summoners?

SSR Summoners is an idle RPG game in which you use the gacha system to summon various heroes and explore a mythical world full of dangers. Perform various quests, max out your heroes’ stats, and uncover the land’s many secrets, which have lain dormant, waiting for an adventurer such as yourself.

