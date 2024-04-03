Category:
Goddess of Victory Nikke Codes (April 2024)

Danilo Grbovic
Apr 3, 2024
Goddess of Victory: Nikke
If you need one more game to keep you busy, this mobile title is great for killing some time. Luckily for you, we have Goddess of Victory: Nikke codes that provide you with all kinds of useful and free goodies—just make sure to redeem them on time.

All Goddess of Victory Nikke Codes List

Goddess of Victory Nikke  Codes (Working)

  • NIKKERECIPE4U: Use for 100 Gems
  • NIKKE20240320: Use for 600 Gems
  • NIKKEFOR2024: Use for 100 Gems
  • NYSCARLETBS2024: Use for 3 Recruit Vouchers
  • NIKKE1104: Use for 2 Hours Credit Box
  • NIKKEFORYOU: Use for 2 Hours Credit Box
  • NIKKEFOR2023: Use for 100 Gems
  • NIKKE2023: Use for 100 Gems
  • NIKKE777: Use for 100 Gems
  • NIKKEPC: Use for 100 Gems

Goddess of Victory Nikke Codes (Expired)

  • NIKKECHRISTMAS
  • NXRECIPEFORUMYSG
  • A11Z16CDF
  • H11Z1CSX3
  • I11Z1L3DU
  • RE04THFORU
  • NIKKEIDXRE0

How to Redeem Codes in Goddess of Victory Nikke

To redeem Goddess of Victory: Nikke codes, follow our easy guide below:

Goddess of Victory Nikke Code Redemption Guide
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Goddess of Victory: Nikke on your device.
  2. Click on the four-squares icon in the top-right corner.
  3. Go to the Notices tab.
  4. Scroll down and click on the CD-KEY Redemption Portal.
  5. Enter your code in the CD-KEY text box.
  6. Click Redeem Now and receive your free items!

If you want to play more popular mobile games with freebies, check out our Solo Leveling: Arise Codes and Monster Never Cry Codes articles, too!

