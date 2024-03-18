Monster Never Cry Codes (March 2024)

If you’re sick of being the hero, then take the role of a villain in Monster Never Cry. Build your empire and roll for monsters that will eliminate all heroes that try to invade your territory. Use Monster Never Cry codes to boost your creatures and defeat the strongest foes.

All Monster Never Cry Codes List

Active Monster Never Cry Codes

LORD333 : Use for x300 Gems and x2 Scrolls of Guidance

: Use for x300 Gems and x2 Scrolls of Guidance MNC777 : Use for x200 Gems, x2 Evo egg coins, and x4 Scrolls of Guidance

: Use for x200 Gems, x2 Evo egg coins, and x4 Scrolls of Guidance LORD222 : Use for a Full Armor set

: Use for a Full Armor set LORD666 : Use for x5 Evo Egg coins, x200 Mythril, and x2 Speedup Hourglasses

: Use for x5 Evo Egg coins, x200 Mythril, and x2 Speedup Hourglasses LORD444 : Use for x100 Evo Stone and x2 Speedrun Hourglasses

: Use for x100 Evo Stone and x2 Speedrun Hourglasses MNC555 : Use for x100 Gems, x2 Evo egg coins, and x4 Scrolls of Guidance

: Use for x100 Gems, x2 Evo egg coins, and x4 Scrolls of Guidance MNC888 : Use for x100 Gems, x2 Evo egg coins, and x8 Magic Essence

: Use for x100 Gems, x2 Evo egg coins, and x8 Magic Essence MNC111 : Use for x150 Gems, x3 Scrolls of Guidance, and x2 Evo Egg Coins

: Use for x150 Gems, x3 Scrolls of Guidance, and x2 Evo Egg Coins LORD111 : Use for x500k Mythril, x1k Gold, x200k Mana, and x300 Gems

: Use for x500k Mythril, x1k Gold, x200k Mana, and x300 Gems MNC999 : Use for x150 Gems, x2 Evo egg coins, and x6 Magic Essence

: Use for x150 Gems, x2 Evo egg coins, and x6 Magic Essence MNC000: Use for x200 Gems, x2 Evo egg coins, and x6 Magic Essence

Expired Monster Never Cry Codes

There are no expired Monster Never Cry codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Monster Never Cry

To redeem codes in Monster Never Cry (available for iOS and Android users), follow our instructions below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Monster Never Cry on your mobile device. Press your avatar icon to open your profile. Go into the Redeem Rewards tab. Type the code into the text field. Tap Confirm and claim your goodies.

