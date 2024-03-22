Cursed Sea is a Roblox RPG fighting title in which you explore the vast seas and battle against bandits, their bosses, and other players on the server. Upgrade your hero after every clash and use all the available Cursed Sea codes for freebies before it’s too late!
All Cursed Sea Codes List
Cursed Sea Codes (Working)
- 5k likes: Use for a double EXP boost for 1 hour (New)
- cactus: Use for a Stats reset
- race reroll 3: Use for a Race reroll
- hype: Use for a Stats reset
- level 250: Use for a Disaster chest (reach 250+ lvl)
- mobile!: Use for a double EXP boost for 1 hour
- 1.5k followers: Use for a Race reroll
- twitter poll: Use for a Race reroll
- ope ope: Use for a Race reroll
- 3k likes: Use for a double EXP boost for 1 hour
- blackleg: Use for a Stats reset
- 1k followers: Use for a Race reroll
- fixes: Use for a Race reroll
- lets progress: Use for a double EXP boost for 1 hour
- pinto my binto: Use for rewards
Cursed Sea Codes (Expired)
- sorry
- twitter boys
- first update!
- peepeepoopoo
- 2k likes!
- race reroll 2
- oreo
- lunarian
- why guys
- update soon
- 1k likes
- rip bounty
- tiktok
How to Redeem Codes in Cursed Sea
Redeeming Cursed Sea codes is simple and fast if you follow our instructions below:
- Launch Cursed Sea on Roblox.
- Press M or click the book icon on the left side of the screen to open the menu.
- Select the Codes tab in the pop-up window.
- Insert a code from our list into the Enter Code Here text box.
- Hit Redeem to claim your rewards.
If you like to play other popular Roblox games with many codes, visit our lists of Z Piece codes and Peroxide codes and conquer those titles as well!