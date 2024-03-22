Cursed Sea is a Roblox RPG fighting title in which you explore the vast seas and battle against bandits, their bosses, and other players on the server. Upgrade your hero after every clash and use all the available Cursed Sea codes for freebies before it’s too late!

All Cursed Sea Codes List

Cursed Sea Codes (Working)

5k likes : Use for a double EXP boost for 1 hour (New)

: Use for a double EXP boost for 1 hour cactus : Use for a Stats reset

: Use for a Stats reset race reroll 3 : Use for a Race reroll

: Use for a Race reroll hype : Use for a Stats reset

: Use for a Stats reset level 250 : Use for a Disaster chest (reach 250+ lvl)

: Use for a Disaster chest (reach 250+ lvl) mobile! : Use for a double EXP boost for 1 hour

: Use for a double EXP boost for 1 hour 1.5k followers : Use for a Race reroll

: Use for a Race reroll twitter poll : Use for a Race reroll

: Use for a Race reroll ope ope : Use for a Race reroll

: Use for a Race reroll 3k likes : Use for a double EXP boost for 1 hour

: Use for a double EXP boost for 1 hour blackleg : Use for a Stats reset

: Use for a Stats reset 1k followers : Use for a Race reroll

: Use for a Race reroll fixes : Use for a Race reroll

: Use for a Race reroll lets progress : Use for a double EXP boost for 1 hour

: Use for a double EXP boost for 1 hour pinto my binto: Use for rewards

Cursed Sea Codes (Expired)

sorry

twitter boys

first update!

peepeepoopoo

2k likes!

race reroll 2

oreo

lunarian

why guys

update soon

1k likes

rip bounty

tiktok

How to Redeem Codes in Cursed Sea

Redeeming Cursed Sea codes is simple and fast if you follow our instructions below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Cursed Sea on Roblox. Press M or click the book icon on the left side of the screen to open the menu. Select the Codes tab in the pop-up window. Insert a code from our list into the Enter Code Here text box. Hit Redeem to claim your rewards.

