Category:
Codes
Video Games

Cursed Sea Codes

Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 11:04 am
Cursed Sea Promo Image
Screenshot by The Escapist

Cursed Sea is a Roblox RPG fighting title in which you explore the vast seas and battle against bandits, their bosses, and other players on the server. Upgrade your hero after every clash and use all the available Cursed Sea codes for freebies before it’s too late!

Recommended Videos

All Cursed Sea Codes List

Cursed Sea Codes (Working)

  • 5k likes: Use for a double EXP boost for 1 hour (New)
  • cactus: Use for a Stats reset
  • race reroll 3: Use for a Race reroll
  • hype: Use for a Stats reset
  • level 250: Use for a Disaster chest (reach 250+ lvl)
  • mobile!: Use for a double EXP boost for 1 hour
  • 1.5k followers: Use for a Race reroll
  • twitter poll: Use for a Race reroll
  • ope ope: Use for a Race reroll
  • 3k likes: Use for a double EXP boost for 1 hour
  • blackleg: Use for a Stats reset
  • 1k followers: Use for a Race reroll
  • fixes: Use for a Race reroll
  • lets progress: Use for a double EXP boost for 1 hour
  • pinto my binto: Use for rewards

Cursed Sea Codes (Expired)

  • sorry
  • twitter boys
  • first update!
  • peepeepoopoo
  • 2k likes!
  • race reroll 2
  • oreo
  • lunarian
  • why guys
  • update soon
  • 1k likes
  • rip bounty
  • tiktok

Related: Second Piece Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Cursed Sea

Redeeming Cursed Sea codes is simple and fast if you follow our instructions below:

How to redeem codes in Cursed Sea
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Cursed Sea on Roblox.
  2. Press M or click the book icon on the left side of the screen to open the menu.
  3. Select the Codes tab in the pop-up window.
  4. Insert a code from our list into the Enter Code Here text box.
  5. Hit Redeem to claim your rewards.

If you like to play other popular Roblox games with many codes, visit our lists of Z Piece codes and Peroxide codes and conquer those titles as well!

Post Tag:
codes
Cursed Sea
Roblox Codes
related content
Read Article Fabled Legacy Codes
Fabled Legacy Promo Image
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Fabled Legacy Codes
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Ultimate Golf Promo Codes
Promo image for Ultimate Golf.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Ultimate Golf Promo Codes
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Mar 22, 2024
Read Article AUR Codes
AUR promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
AUR Codes
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Mar 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Fabled Legacy Codes
Fabled Legacy Promo Image
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Fabled Legacy Codes
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Ultimate Golf Promo Codes
Promo image for Ultimate Golf.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Ultimate Golf Promo Codes
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Mar 22, 2024
Read Article AUR Codes
AUR promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
AUR Codes
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Mar 22, 2024
Author
Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović, our resident codes expert, excels in uncovering the latest Roblox and mobile game codes, enhancing the gaming experience for our community. With a gaming journey that began alongside the release of the first Splinter Cell in 2002, his expertise is grounded in years of diverse gaming history. An enthusiast of games like Overcooked 2, NBA, and Call of Duty, Andrija’s downtime is spent engaging in these favorites, often juxtaposed with his culinary passion for making his beloved pasta.