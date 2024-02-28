Category:
Video Games

Second Piece Codes (February 2024)

Image of Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic
|
Published: Feb 28, 2024 10:45 am
Second Piece promo image
Image via Lanchuria Shrine

Collecting Devil Fruits is a nice way to gain unique abilities, but codes are what really makes this experience more enjoyable. Second Piece codes provide a lot of Race Rolls and Gems that you can use to become strong enough to face all the opponents!

Recommended Videos

All Second Piece Codes List

Second Piece Codes (Working)

  • !code HiguramaSoon: Use for x5 Race Rerolls (lvl 7,500 required)
  • !code Draconic: Use for x5 Race Rerolls (lvl 7,500 required)
  • !code Balerion: Use for x5 Race Rerolls (lvl 7,500 required)
  • !code AegonTargaryen: Use for x5 Race Rerolls (lvl 7,500 required)
  • !code damagebug: Use for x5 Race Rerolls and 35k Gems (lvl 7,500 required)
  • !code FirstMen: Use for Rerolls (lvl 7,500 required)
  • !code eddardstarrk: Use for Rerolls (lvl 7,500 required)
  • !code housetargaryen: Use for a Race Reroll and 5,000 Gems
  • !code gojoontop: Use for Rerolls (lvl 7,500 required)
  • !code chxmei: Use for Rerolls (lvl 7,500 required)
  • !code sukunaontop: Use for x5 Race Rerolls
  • !code jjkupdatepart2isreal: Use for Rerolls (lvl 7,500 required)
  • !code techniquefromtheheianera: Use for Rerolls (lvl 5,000 required)
  • !code qualityoflife: Use for Rerolls (lvl 5,000 required)

Second Piece Codes (Expired)

  • There are no expired Second Piece codes.

Related: Z Piece Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Second Piece

To redeem Second Piece codes easily, follow the steps below:

How to redeem codes in Second Piece
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Second Piece on Roblox.
  2. Click the chat button in the top-left corner of the screen.
  3. Input the code you want to redeem into the chat box.
  4. Press Enter to get your rewards.

If you’d like to try other One-Piece-inspired games, check out our All Fruit Battlegrounds Codes and Blox Fruits Codes articles to get more valuable freebies!

Post Tag:
Roblox
Roblox Codes
Second Piece
related content
Read Article When Will Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 Reloaded Release?
A player running in MW3. This image is part of an article about what multi-kills are in MW3 and how to get them.
Category:
Video Games
Video Games
When Will Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 Reloaded Release?
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 28, 2024
Read Article How to Make Music in Infinite Craft
Music in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Music in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 28, 2024
Read Article How to Beat 7-Star Venusaur Tera Raid: Best Counters and Builds in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Venusaur with the Ground Tera Type in a 7-Star Tera Raid
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Beat 7-Star Venusaur Tera Raid: Best Counters and Builds in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Seth Lowe Seth Lowe Feb 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When Will Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 Reloaded Release?
A player running in MW3. This image is part of an article about what multi-kills are in MW3 and how to get them.
Category:
Video Games
Video Games
When Will Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 Reloaded Release?
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 28, 2024
Read Article How to Make Music in Infinite Craft
Music in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Music in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 28, 2024
Read Article How to Beat 7-Star Venusaur Tera Raid: Best Counters and Builds in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Venusaur with the Ground Tera Type in a 7-Star Tera Raid
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Beat 7-Star Venusaur Tera Raid: Best Counters and Builds in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Seth Lowe Seth Lowe Feb 28, 2024
Author
Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.