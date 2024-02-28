Second Piece Codes (February 2024)

Collecting Devil Fruits is a nice way to gain unique abilities, but codes are what really makes this experience more enjoyable. Second Piece codes provide a lot of Race Rolls and Gems that you can use to become strong enough to face all the opponents!
All Second Piece Codes List
Second Piece Codes (Working)
- !code HiguramaSoon: Use for x5 Race Rerolls (lvl 7,500 required)
- !code Draconic: Use for x5 Race Rerolls (lvl 7,500 required)
- !code Balerion: Use for x5 Race Rerolls (lvl 7,500 required)
- !code AegonTargaryen: Use for x5 Race Rerolls (lvl 7,500 required)
- !code damagebug: Use for x5 Race Rerolls and 35k Gems (lvl 7,500 required)
- !code FirstMen: Use for Rerolls (lvl 7,500 required)
- !code eddardstarrk: Use for Rerolls (lvl 7,500 required)
- !code housetargaryen: Use for a Race Reroll and 5,000 Gems
- !code gojoontop: Use for Rerolls (lvl 7,500 required)
- !code chxmei: Use for Rerolls (lvl 7,500 required)
- !code sukunaontop: Use for x5 Race Rerolls
- !code jjkupdatepart2isreal: Use for Rerolls (lvl 7,500 required)
- !code techniquefromtheheianera: Use for Rerolls (lvl 5,000 required)
- !code qualityoflife: Use for Rerolls (lvl 5,000 required)
Second Piece Codes (Expired)
- There are no expired Second Piece codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Second Piece
To redeem Second Piece codes easily, follow the steps below:
- Open Second Piece on Roblox.
- Click the chat button in the top-left corner of the screen.
- Input the code you want to redeem into the chat box.
- Press Enter to get your rewards.
If you'd like to try other One-Piece-inspired games, check out our All Fruit Battlegrounds Codes and Blox Fruits Codes articles to get more valuable freebies!