Sakura Stand Codes (February 2024)

Dive into a vast world full of action and based on the manga series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure! Sakura Stand is a game where you must upgrade your hero as you engage in battles, explore the map, and collect Stands. You can even get some by redeeming Sakura Stand codes!

All Sakura Stand Codes List

Sakura Stand Codes (Working)

105KLikes : Use for 2,000 Tokens (New)

: Use for 2,000 Tokens 15kSubsSoEpic : Use for 2,000 Tokens (New)

: Use for 2,000 Tokens sorryguys : Use for 900 Tokens

: Use for 900 Tokens FOURTHSHUTDOWN : Use for 1,000 Tokens

: Use for 1,000 Tokens SlowShutdownSorry : Use for 200 Tokens

: Use for 200 Tokens Cid : Use for 200 Tokens

: Use for 200 Tokens HolidayEvent : Use for free Boosts

: Use for free Boosts justice : Use for Boosts (New servers only)

: Use for Boosts HeIsGONE : Use for 1 Token

: Use for 1 Token WHISPERTEAM : Use for 1,000 Tokens

: Use for 1,000 Tokens BugsFix : Use for Boosts

: Use for Boosts BugsFix2 : Use for Boosts

: Use for Boosts EminenceInSakura : Use for 200 Tokens

: Use for 200 Tokens SorryforShutdown : Use for 250 Tokens and 75 Snowflakes

: Use for 250 Tokens and 75 Snowflakes 100KLikes : Use for 1,001 Token (New servers only)

: Use for 1,001 Token AuddyCOOKED : Use for 895 Tokens

: Use for 895 Tokens TYForFollowing : Use for Free Boosts

: Use for Free Boosts ShadowGarden: Use for 200 Tokens

Sakura Stand Codes (Expired)

CursedSpiritManipulation

CodeBugFix

PureLove

SukunaFingerIncident

Halloween2023

Sorcerer

ThanksForPlaying

Cursed

Dying

Yowaimo

Shinra

Fate

Origin

HolyGrailWar

LateShutdown

100M

20KActiveIsCrazy!

VesselOfLife

Rizzuku

WhatTheHellMan

ThisAintBalanced

How to Redeem Codes in Sakura Stand

Redeeming Sakura Stand codes is a brief process. Follow our instructions below to grab your rewards right away:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Sakura Stand on Roblox. Click the cogwheel icon in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Go to the Settings tab in the pop-up window. Scroll until you see the Enter Code here text box and insert a code from our list. Hit Enter to grab your freebies!

