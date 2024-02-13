Sakura Stand Codes (February 2024)

Dive into a vast world full of action and based on the manga series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure! Sakura Stand is a game where you must upgrade your hero as you engage in battles, explore the map, and collect Stands. You can even get some by redeeming Sakura Stand codes!
Recommended Videos
All Sakura Stand Codes List
Sakura Stand Codes (Working)
- 105KLikes: Use for 2,000 Tokens (New)
- 15kSubsSoEpic: Use for 2,000 Tokens (New)
- sorryguys: Use for 900 Tokens
- FOURTHSHUTDOWN: Use for 1,000 Tokens
- SlowShutdownSorry: Use for 200 Tokens
- Cid: Use for 200 Tokens
- HolidayEvent: Use for free Boosts
- justice: Use for Boosts (New servers only)
- HeIsGONE: Use for 1 Token
- WHISPERTEAM: Use for 1,000 Tokens
- BugsFix: Use for Boosts
- BugsFix2: Use for Boosts
- EminenceInSakura: Use for 200 Tokens
- SorryforShutdown: Use for 250 Tokens and 75 Snowflakes
- 100KLikes: Use for 1,001 Token (New servers only)
- AuddyCOOKED: Use for 895 Tokens
- TYForFollowing: Use for Free Boosts
- ShadowGarden: Use for 200 Tokens
Sakura Stand Codes (Expired)
- CursedSpiritManipulation
- CodeBugFix
- PureLove
- SukunaFingerIncident
- Halloween2023
- Sorcerer
- ThanksForPlaying
- Cursed
- Dying
- Yowaimo
- Shinra
- Fate
- Origin
- HolyGrailWar
- LateShutdown
- 100M
- 20KActiveIsCrazy!
- VesselOfLife
- Rizzuku
- WhatTheHellMan
- ThisAintBalanced
Related: King Legacy Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Sakura Stand
Redeeming Sakura Stand codes is a brief process. Follow our instructions below to grab your rewards right away:
- Launch Sakura Stand on Roblox.
- Click the cogwheel icon in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
- Go to the Settings tab in the pop-up window.
- Scroll until you see the Enter Code here text box and insert a code from our list.
- Hit Enter to grab your freebies!
If you want to test your skills in other popular Roblox games, check out our Z Piece Codes and Anime World Tower Defense Codes articles and grab useful freebies in those titles, too!