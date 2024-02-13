Video Games

Sakura Stand Codes (February 2024)

Sakura Stand Promo Image
Image via Sakura Pro Max

Dive into a vast world full of action and based on the manga series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure! Sakura Stand is a game where you must upgrade your hero as you engage in battles, explore the map, and collect Stands. You can even get some by redeeming Sakura Stand codes!

All Sakura Stand Codes List

Sakura Stand Codes (Working)

  • 105KLikes: Use for 2,000 Tokens (New)
  • 15kSubsSoEpic: Use for 2,000 Tokens (New)
  • sorryguys: Use for 900 Tokens
  • FOURTHSHUTDOWN: Use for 1,000 Tokens
  • SlowShutdownSorry: Use for 200 Tokens
  • Cid: Use for 200 Tokens
  • HolidayEvent: Use for free Boosts
  • justice: Use for Boosts (New servers only)
  • HeIsGONE: Use for 1 Token
  • WHISPERTEAM: Use for 1,000 Tokens
  • BugsFix: Use for Boosts
  • BugsFix2: Use for Boosts
  • EminenceInSakura: Use for 200 Tokens
  • SorryforShutdown: Use for 250 Tokens and 75 Snowflakes
  • 100KLikes: Use for 1,001 Token (New servers only)
  • AuddyCOOKED: Use for 895 Tokens
  • TYForFollowing: Use for Free Boosts
  • ShadowGarden: Use for 200 Tokens

Sakura Stand Codes (Expired)

  • CursedSpiritManipulation
  • CodeBugFix
  • PureLove
  • SukunaFingerIncident
  • Halloween2023
  • Sorcerer
  • ThanksForPlaying
  • Cursed
  • Dying
  • Yowaimo
  • Shinra
  • Fate
  • Origin
  • HolyGrailWar
  • LateShutdown
  • 100M
  • 20KActiveIsCrazy!
  • VesselOfLife
  • Rizzuku
  • WhatTheHellMan
  • ThisAintBalanced

How to Redeem Codes in Sakura Stand

Redeeming Sakura Stand codes is a brief process. Follow our instructions below to grab your rewards right away:

How to redeem codes in Sakura Stand
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Sakura Stand on Roblox.
  2. Click the cogwheel icon in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
  3. Go to the Settings tab in the pop-up window.
  4. Scroll until you see the Enter Code here text box and insert a code from our list.
  5. Hit Enter to grab your freebies!

Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović is a codes expert who loves finding new codes for our Roblox and mobile gamers. He's been playing games since the first Splinter Cell was released in 2002. Usually, when he's not making his favorite pasta, you can find him playing Overcooked 2, NBA, or Call of Duty in his living room.
