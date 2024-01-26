Anime World Tower Defense Codes (January 2024)

Restore balance in the universe and defeat the Corrupted Hero’s army with its tough bosses to defend your people! Anime World Tower Defense will test your tactical skills to the max as you chase the top of the leaderboard. If you ever struggle, use AWTD codes for useful freebies!
All Anime World Tower Defense Codes List
Anime World Tower Defense Codes (Working)
- SorryForQuestBug: Use for 5k Puzzles and 1 Miracle Shard (New)
- UchigoDaigan: Use for 3k Puzzles
- 125KFav: Use for 10k Puzzles and 5k Spirits (Requires level 25+)
- SubToBlamSpot: Use for 1,5k Puzzles
- ShadowMonarch: Use for 3k Puzzles
Anime World Tower Defense Codes (Expired)
- BlamSpot
- SorryForBug
- 50MVisit
- XboxSupport
- STARDUSTCRUSADERS
- PirateKing
- AWTDRIVIVE
- DELAYUPDATE
- FateUpdateDelay
- ProTurtle
- KingLuffy
- New_SorryWeCantRestoreYourUnitUpgradeTUT
- GrandReaper
- PF2BUpdate
- UnitFollowingIsBack
- 75KFAV
- OitnaiWorkHard
- Arrancar
- SryForALotOfShutdown
- EarlyChristmas
- 20KLikes
- MyHero
- DemonHunt
- 10KLIKES
- 25KLikes
- GameRelease
- SorryForShutdown!
- New_SorryForSummonAndStoryBugged
- HollowPurple
- HappyNewYear2024
- SRY4SHUTDOWN
- Noclypso
- SryF0rShutD0wn
- 30MVisits
- ShadowMonarch
- HappyChristmas
- MerryChristmasAWTD2023
- Fate
- 35KLikes
- CorruptedNight
- 1Mvisit
- PureLove
- AWTD
- 10MVisits
- RipAwtd
- CHRISTMAS2023
- HappyNewYears
- StringKingdom
- AWTDRelease
- QuincyInvation
- HappyHalloween!
- New_Yosha!
- New_6Mvisit
- GETREADYTOUPDATE4
- 100KFav
- SryForShutDownTooMuch
- End
- PowerReaper
- FreeGold
How to Redeem Codes in Anime World Tower Defense
Redeeming Anime World Tower Defense codes is a straightforward procedure. Follow our detailed instructions to claim your rewards in seconds:
- Launch Anime World Tower Defense on Roblox.
- Click the Setting icon on the left side of the screen.
- Scroll down to the bottom of the pop-up window.
- Insert your code in the Put The Code Here text box.
- Hit Enter to claim your freebies.
