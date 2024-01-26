Anime World Tower Defense Codes (January 2024)

Restore balance in the universe and defeat the Corrupted Hero’s army with its tough bosses to defend your people! Anime World Tower Defense will test your tactical skills to the max as you chase the top of the leaderboard. If you ever struggle, use AWTD codes for useful freebies!

Recommended Videos

All Anime World Tower Defense Codes List

Anime World Tower Defense Codes (Working)

SorryForQuestBug : Use for 5k Puzzles and 1 Miracle Shard (New)

: Use for 5k Puzzles and 1 Miracle Shard UchigoDaigan : Use for 3k Puzzles

: Use for 3k Puzzles 125KFav : Use for 10k Puzzles and 5k Spirits (Requires level 25+)

: Use for 10k Puzzles and 5k Spirits (Requires level 25+) SubToBlamSpot : Use for 1,5k Puzzles

: Use for 1,5k Puzzles ShadowMonarch: Use for 3k Puzzles

Anime World Tower Defense Codes (Expired)

BlamSpot

SorryForBug

50MVisit

XboxSupport

STARDUSTCRUSADERS

PirateKing

AWTDRIVIVE

DELAYUPDATE

FateUpdateDelay

ProTurtle

KingLuffy

New_SorryWeCantRestoreYourUnitUpgradeTUT

GrandReaper

PF2BUpdate

UnitFollowingIsBack

75KFAV

OitnaiWorkHard

Arrancar

SryForALotOfShutdown

EarlyChristmas

20KLikes

MyHero

DemonHunt

10KLIKES

25KLikes

GameRelease

SorryForShutdown!

New_SorryForSummonAndStoryBugged

HollowPurple

HappyNewYear2024

SRY4SHUTDOWN

Noclypso

SryF0rShutD0wn

30MVisits

ShadowMonarch

HappyChristmas

MerryChristmasAWTD2023

Fate

35KLikes

CorruptedNight

1Mvisit

PureLove

AWTD

10MVisits

RipAwtd

CHRISTMAS2023

HappyNewYears

StringKingdom

AWTDRelease

QuincyInvation

HappyHalloween!

New_Yosha!

New_6Mvisit

GETREADYTOUPDATE4

100KFav

SryForShutDownTooMuch

End

PowerReaper

FreeGold

How to Redeem Codes in Anime World Tower Defense

Redeeming Anime World Tower Defense codes is a straightforward procedure. Follow our detailed instructions to claim your rewards in seconds:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Anime World Tower Defense on Roblox. Click the Setting icon on the left side of the screen. Scroll down to the bottom of the pop-up window. Insert your code in the Put The Code Here text box. Hit Enter to claim your freebies.

If you want to test your skills in other popular Roblox games, check out our Anime Champions Simulator Codes and Grand Kaizen Codes articles.