Updated June 12, 2024 We added more links!

Recommended Videos

If you love building empires and destroying buildings, then you’ll enjoy Board Kings. This board game is all about endless fun and luck as you roll the dice to upgrade your buildings, steal, and destroy things. The game is even more entertaining when you use Board Kings free rolls links.

June 2024

Related: Monopoly GO Free Dice Rolls Links

Screenshot by The Escapist

The critical thing to remember when using free rolls links for Board Kings (available on Google Play and App Store) is that you need to click on them on the device that your game is installed on, or they won’t work. Another thing you can do to ensure that you receive all the goodies is to bookmark this post and refresh it daily for new links.

You can discover more links that lead to freebies in our Solitaire Grand Harvest Free Coin Links and Match Masters Free Gifts, Boosters, and Coins Links articles here on The Escapist.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy