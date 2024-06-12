Updated June 12, 2024
We added more links!
If you love building empires and destroying buildings, then you’ll enjoy Board Kings. This board game is all about endless fun and luck as you roll the dice to upgrade your buildings, steal, and destroy things. The game is even more entertaining when you use Board Kings free rolls links.
All Board Kings Free Rolls Links
June 2024
- June 10, 2024: Free 40 Rolls
- June 9, 2024: Free 40 Juice
- June 8, 2024: Free 40 Rolls
- June 7, 2024: Free 80 Rolls
- June 5, 2024: Free 40 Rolls
- June 4, 2024: Free 40 Juice
- June 3, 2024: Free 40 Rolls
- June 2, 2024: Free 40 Rolls
Related: Monopoly GO Free Dice Rolls Links
How to Use Board Kings Free Rolls Links
The critical thing to remember when using free rolls links for Board Kings (available on Google Play and App Store) is that you need to click on them on the device that your game is installed on, or they won’t work. Another thing you can do to ensure that you receive all the goodies is to bookmark this post and refresh it daily for new links.
You can discover more links that lead to freebies in our Solitaire Grand Harvest Free Coin Links and Match Masters Free Gifts, Boosters, and Coins Links articles here on The Escapist.