Blue Lock PWC Codes (April 2025) Get Gems for Rolls

Updated: April 11, 2025 We looked for new codes.

If you really want to prove them all wrong, Blue Lock PWC codes can help you do that! The road to soccer excellence leads through hours of training and team management. And if you know Blue Lock, you know that it can take a bit more than that!

You can get Gems with the help of Blue Lock PWC codes, and that can be a game-changer. Gems will help you get extra rolls, which could push your team to the very top through upgrades, new characters, and teamwork. You can also check out Dragon Ball Legends QR codes if you want freebies in a different anime-inspired game!

All Blue Lock PWC Codes List

Active Blue Lock PWC Codes

There are currently no active Blue Lock PWC codes.

Expired Blue Lock PWC Codes

1BILLIONCAMPAIGN

How to Redeem Blue Lock PWC Codes

You can redeem codes in Blue Lock PWC (available on Android and iOS) in a few simple steps:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Blue Lock PWC. Go to your profile. At the bottom of the profile page, hit Copy (next to your ID). Go to the Code redemption page on the Blue Lock PWC website. Type in your code in the Enter Gift Code text box. Paste your ID into the next text box. Hit Submit to claim the reward.

How to Get More Blue Lock PWC Codes

When searching for new Blue Lock PWC codes, you can’t go wrong with this very article! Our lists are always up-to-date, so bookmark this page and check it occasionally to see if more codes have popped up! Alternatively, you can search for codes on the official Blue Lock Project: World Champion X (Twitter) profile.

Why Are My Blue Lock PWC Codes Not Working?

The most common reason for Blue Lock PWC codes failing to redeem is typing the code wrong! Check your spelling and capitalization, and if those are in order, there’s only one other thing to suspect. Codes don’t last forever, so the one you’re trying to redeem has probably expired. In that case, make sure to let us know!

What Is Blue Lock PWC?

Blue Lock PWC is (yet another) mobile gacha game, but this one is based on the beloved Blue Lock anime. Besides collecting characters, which is always an exciting part of such games, you’ll need to create the ultimate team capable of doing precisely what it says in the title: becoming world champions!

