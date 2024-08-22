Promo image for Predecessor.
Image via Omeda Studios
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Predecessor Codes (August 2024)

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Aug 22, 2024 06:34 am

Updated August 22, 2024

We searched for new codes!

Recommended Videos

Choose your champion and start annihilating minions and towers to make your way into the enemy base and claim victory. If that sounds like a familiar premise, you’re likely a League of Legends player. However, you can count on Predecessor codes to make this game even more fun.

All Predecessor Codes List

Active Predecessor Codes

  • There are currently no active Predecessor codes.

Expired Predecessor Codes

  • gamescomlaunchparty

Related: PUBG Mobile Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Predecessor Codes

Here is a quick tutorial to teach you how to redeem Predecessor codes:

How to redeem codes in Predecessor.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Predecessor on your device.
  2. Go into the Store tab in the main menu and click on the Redeem tab.
  3. Enter a code into the text field.
  4. Press Redeem to claim your free goodies.

Now that you have all the information about Predecessor codes, you can explore the Predecessor Wiki and learn more about the different gameplay aspects of this title. Check out this resource to learn more about various store items, all the game modes, cosmetics, game mechanics, and more.

If you need more free rewards in your other favorite games, check out our lists of XDefiant codes and War Thunder codes to claim all the useful resources you may need!

Post Tag:
codes
Predecessor
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.