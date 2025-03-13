Anime Card Clash Codes (March 2025) [RELEASE]

Updated: March 13, 2025 Added more codes!

Anime and TCGs go hand-in-hand like two peas in a pod. But instead of anime heroes playing cards, what if you were to put the characters inside the cards and use them as part of your deck? Anime Card Clash does precisely that, and the formula works like a charm!

As in every well-thought-out TCG, cards differ based on their rarity, stats, and special effects. You’ll need to spend hours rolling for cards and picking up card packs in the game world to build the rarest and most powerful deck. Alternatively, you can grab Anime Card Clash codes, which will grant you tons of special potions, rerolls, and other useful power-ups, helping you acquire cards in no time! Since you’re likely a fan of TCG Roblox games, visit our Anime Card Master Codes guide to grab freebies in a similar experience.

All Anime Card Clash Codes List

Working Anime Card Clash Codes

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN : Use for x3 Large Potions, x3 Cooldown Reduction Potions, x2 Moon Cycle Reroll Potions, x2 Border Chance Potions, and a Trait Reroll

: Use for x3 Large Potions, x3 Cooldown Reduction Potions, x2 Moon Cycle Reroll Potions, x2 Border Chance Potions, and a Trait Reroll YAYCODES : Use for x3 Large Potions, x3 Cooldown Reduction Potions, x2 Moon Cycle Reroll Potions, x2 Border Chance Potions, a Trait Reroll, and x50 Instant Rolls

: Use for x3 Large Potions, x3 Cooldown Reduction Potions, x2 Moon Cycle Reroll Potions, x2 Border Chance Potions, a Trait Reroll, and x50 Instant Rolls RELEASE: Use for a Large Potion and a Cooldown Reduction Potion

Expired Anime Card Clash Codes

There are currently no expired Anime Card Clash codes.

How to Redeem Anime Card Clash Codes

Below, we break down the entire process of redeeming Anime Card Clash codes:

Launch Anime Card Clash in Roblox. Click the Codes button (1) on the left side. Type in your code into the Enter code here text box (2). Click Redeem (3) and enjoy your rewards.

How to Get More Anime Card Clash Codes

By joining the RNG Lab Roblox group and the Anime Card Clash (BETA) Discord server, you’ll be able to keep in touch with new updates, learn about upcoming events, and take part in giveaways. Be warned that these socials are constantly active, and new messages pop up every minute. If you don’t want to waste time scrolling through irrelevant chats, bookmark this article and make sure to check back as often as you can. In the meantime, we’ll keep our code lists up-to-date so that you can grab rewards before anyone else!

Why Are My Anime Card Clash Codes Not Working?

The code redemption system in Anime Card Clash is case-sensitive, so you need to make sure every letter is cased correctly, or else the game won’t recognize your code as valid. You should also check out our code lists to see whether your code is still among the active ones. If you’re short on time, copy one of the codes from our active list and paste it directly into the game. We make sure that all the codes are correctly sorted so that you can redeem rewards as easily as possible.

What Is Anime Card Clash?

Anime Card Clash is a Roblox game where you acquire cards featuring characters from famous anime series and battle bosses in a series of card duels. You can obtain cards by rolling or collecting card packs scattered across the central area. To engage in battles, choose four cards from your to add to your party, access one of the maps in the Play area, and approach a boss character to trigger a duel.

You’ll gain additional rewards by completing quests, defeating high-level bosses, and crafting special items using certain cards in your deck. Once you’ve built a formidable deck, challenge other players to 1-on-1 duels and win to gain extra loot. Good luck, duelist!

