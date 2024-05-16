Card RNG promo art
Card RNG Codes (May 2024)

Published: May 16, 2024 06:33 am

Updated May 16, 2024

We added the latest codes!

Opening packs of cards gives me a dopamine rush… until I roll the Useless Sear four times in a row. If you want to get your hands on extraordinary one-in-the-million cards, you’ll need some Luck Potions. The best way of obtaining them for free is Card RNG codes. 

All Card RNG Codes List

Card RNG Codes (Working)

  • !code HALFAK: Use for 5 Event Speed Potions and 10 Event Luck Potions
  • !code PRAYFORHERA: Use for 5 Event Luck Potions
  • !code FOHUNNEDMOMMYDAY: Use for 1 Event Speed Potion and 1 Event Luck Potion
  • !code 300ISCOOL: Use for 2 Event Speed Potions
  • !code SPIDER: Use for 3 Event Speed Potions and 3 Event Luck Potions
  • !code NURTURE: Use for 5 Event Speed Potions and 1 Event Luck Potion
  • !code WOWZERS200: Use for 3 Event Luck Potions
  • !code 100LS: Use for 3 Event Luck Potions

Card RNG Codes (Expired)

  • !code RANKED

How to Redeem Codes in Card RNG

To redeem Card RNG codes, follow the instructions below:

  1. Open Card RNG on Roblox.
  2. Click the chat icon in the upper-left corner of the screen.
  3. Copy and paste your code into the chat.
  4. Hit Enter on your keyboard to claim you rewards.

If you enjoyed this game, check out our Card Battles Codes and Crazy Cards Codes articles, too!

Read Article Bathtub Tower Defense Codes (May 2024)
Promo image for Bathtub Tower Defense.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Bathtub Tower Defense Codes (May 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic May 16, 2024
Read Article FC Mobile Codes (May 2024)
EA FC Mobile Promo Image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
FC Mobile Codes (May 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović May 16, 2024
Read Article Drift Paradise Codes (May 2024)
Drift Paradise Official Artwork
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Drift Paradise Codes (May 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic May 16, 2024
Maja Kovacevic
Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.