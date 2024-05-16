Card RNG Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 16, 2024 We added the latest codes!

Opening packs of cards gives me a dopamine rush… until I roll the Useless Sear four times in a row. If you want to get your hands on extraordinary one-in-the-million cards, you’ll need some Luck Potions. The best way of obtaining them for free is Card RNG codes.

All Card RNG Codes List

Card RNG Codes (Working)

!code HALFAK : Use for 5 Event Speed Potions and 10 Event Luck Potions

: Use for 5 Event Speed Potions and 10 Event Luck Potions !code PRAYFORHERA : Use for 5 Event Luck Potions

: Use for 5 Event Luck Potions !code FOHUNNEDMOMMYDAY : Use for 1 Event Speed Potion and 1 Event Luck Potion

: Use for 1 Event Speed Potion and 1 Event Luck Potion !code 300ISCOOL : Use for 2 Event Speed Potions

: Use for 2 Event Speed Potions !code SPIDER : Use for 3 Event Speed Potions and 3 Event Luck Potions

: Use for 3 Event Speed Potions and 3 Event Luck Potions !code NURTURE : Use for 5 Event Speed Potions and 1 Event Luck Potion

: Use for 5 Event Speed Potions and 1 Event Luck Potion !code WOWZERS200 : Use for 3 Event Luck Potions

: Use for 3 Event Luck Potions !code 100LS: Use for 3 Event Luck Potions

Card RNG Codes (Expired) show more !code RANKED show less

How to Redeem Codes in Card RNG

To redeem Card RNG codes, follow the instructions below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Card RNG on Roblox. Click the chat icon in the upper-left corner of the screen. Copy and paste your code into the chat. Hit Enter on your keyboard to claim you rewards.

