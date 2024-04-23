Be NPC or Die  Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 23, 2024 We searched for the latest codes!

Inspired by the hit indie game SpyParty, this game wants you to blend in with the NPCs as you do tasks and avoid getting shot by the seekers. Stay hidden in plain sight and lock in to become the greatest spy with Be NPC or Die codes!

All Be NPC or Die Codes List

Be NPC or Die Codes (Working)

10KISGREAT: Use for 1,000 Cash

Be NPC or Die Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Be NPC or Die codes

How to Redeem Codes in Be NPC or Die

To redeem Be NPC or Die codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Be NPC or Die on Roblox. Click the Settings cogwheel icon at the bottom of the screen. Enter the code in the Promo Codes text box. Hit Enter or click on > and receive your free goodies!

