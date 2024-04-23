Be NPC or Die Official Image
Image via arashiyama
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Be NPC or Die  Codes (April 2024)

Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 06:13 am

Updated: April 23, 2024

We searched for the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

Inspired by the hit indie game SpyParty, this game wants you to blend in with the NPCs as you do tasks and avoid getting shot by the seekers. Stay hidden in plain sight and lock in to become the greatest spy with Be NPC or Die codes!

All Be NPC or Die Codes List

Be NPC or Die Codes (Working)

  • 10KISGREAT: Use for 1,000 Cash

Be NPC or Die Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Be NPC or Die codes

Related: Crazy Cards Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Be NPC or Die

To redeem Be NPC or Die codes, follow our easy guide below:

Be NPC or Die Code Redemption System
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Be NPC or Die on Roblox.
  2. Click the Settings cogwheel icon at the bottom of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the Promo Codes text box.
  4. Hit Enter or click on > and receive your free goodies!

If you want to play more Roblox games with freebies, check out our Pillow Fighting Codes and Criminality Codes articles, too!

Post Tag:
Be NPC or Die
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Ants Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Ants Simulator gameplay screenshot
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Ants Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Maja Kovacevic Maja Kovacevic Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Chronicle Codes (April 2024)
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Jujutsu Chronicle Codes (April 2024)
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Murder Mystery 2 Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Murder Mystery 2
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Murder Mystery 2 Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Ants Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Ants Simulator gameplay screenshot
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Ants Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Maja Kovacevic Maja Kovacevic Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Chronicle Codes (April 2024)
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Jujutsu Chronicle Codes (April 2024)
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Murder Mystery 2 Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Murder Mystery 2
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Murder Mystery 2 Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 23, 2024
Author
Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.