Be NPC or Die  Codes (April 2024)

Inspired by the hit indie game SpyParty, this game wants you to blend in with the NPCs as you do tasks and avoid getting shot by the seekers. Stay hidden in plain sight and lock in to become the greatest spy with Be NPC or Die codes!
All Be NPC or Die Codes List
Be NPC or Die Codes (Working)
- 10KISGREAT: Use for 1,000 Cash
Be NPC or Die Codes (Expired)
- There are currently no expired Be NPC or Die codes
How to Redeem Codes in Be NPC or Die
To redeem Be NPC or Die codes, follow our easy guide below:
- Open Be NPC or Die on Roblox.
- Click the Settings cogwheel icon at the bottom of the screen.
- Enter the code in the Promo Codes text box.
- Hit Enter or click on > and receive your free goodies!
