Pillow Fighting Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Published: Apr 15, 2024 06:32 am

Grab a pillow and jump into this fun game. Click to get Strength points and smack people with your cushion to get Wins. Pillow Fighting Simulator codes will grant you free Pets, Potions, and other goodies, so redeem them fast!

All Pillow Fighting Simulator Codes List

Active Pillow Fighting Simulator Codes

  • RELEASE: Use for a Split Doggy Pet
  • likedog222: Use for a Like Dog Pet
  • newcode4811: Use for a Win Potion
  • NEWUPD1CODE: Use for a Win Potion
  • str24092z: Use for a Strength Potion
  • code49241: Use for a Win Potion
  • code90000: Use for a Win Potion
  • strpotionforyt: Use for a Strength
  • yolo1: Use for a uTube Dragon Pet
  • pptolo4282: Use for a uTube Bunny Pet

Expired Pillow Fighting Simulator Codes

  • There are currently no expired Pillow Fighting Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Pillow Fighting Simulator

You can redeem codes in Pillow Fighting Simulator properly by following our step-by-step guide below:

  1. Launch Pillow Fighting Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Click the YouTube Codes or X Codes icons to open the codes redemption window.
  3. Enter the code into the text area.
  4. Press Verify and claim the reward.

You can obtain more codes and free goodies in our Lumberjack Simulator Codes and Warrior Simulator Codes articles or other similar guides here on The Escapist.

