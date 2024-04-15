Pillow Fighting Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Grab a pillow and jump into this fun game. Click to get Strength points and smack people with your cushion to get Wins. Pillow Fighting Simulator codes will grant you free Pets, Potions, and other goodies, so redeem them fast!
All Pillow Fighting Simulator Codes List
Active Pillow Fighting Simulator Codes
- RELEASE: Use for a Split Doggy Pet
- likedog222: Use for a Like Dog Pet
- newcode4811: Use for a Win Potion
- NEWUPD1CODE: Use for a Win Potion
- str24092z: Use for a Strength Potion
- code49241: Use for a Win Potion
- code90000: Use for a Win Potion
- strpotionforyt: Use for a Strength
- yolo1: Use for a uTube Dragon Pet
- pptolo4282: Use for a uTube Bunny Pet
Expired Pillow Fighting Simulator Codes
- There are currently no expired Pillow Fighting Simulator codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Pillow Fighting Simulator
You can redeem codes in Pillow Fighting Simulator properly by following our step-by-step guide below:
- Launch Pillow Fighting Simulator in Roblox.
- Click the YouTube Codes or X Codes icons to open the codes redemption window.
- Enter the code into the text area.
- Press Verify and claim the reward.
