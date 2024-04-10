Match Masters Free Gifts, Boosters and Coins Links (April 2024)

This is a matchmaking puzzle game with a competitive edge, so swipe away—not only shiny gems but your competition as well! If you want to get ahead in this fun mobile title, you can get some more help by using Match Masters free gift links!

Recommended Videos

Match Masters Free Gifts for April 10, 2024

Match Masters Free Gifts for April 9, 2024

Match Masters Free Gifts for April 8, 2024

Match Masters Free Gifts for April 7, 2024

Match Masters Free Gifts for April 6, 2024

Match Masters Free Gifts for April 5, 2024

Match Masters Free Gifts for April 4, 2024

Match Masters Free Gifts for April 3, 2024

Match Masters Free Gifts for April 2, 2024

Match Masters Free Gifts for April 1, 2024

Related: Cookie Run Kingdom Codes & Coupons

To redeem Match Masters links, follow our easy guide:

Click on the free gift link above on the device you play on. Match Masters will open, and you can claim your free rewards!

If you like to play more mobile titles with freebies, check out our Monopoly GO Free Dice Rolls Links and Today’s Monopoly GO Event & Tournament Schedule & FAQs articles and get some more help with this popular game!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more