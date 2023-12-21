Cookie Run: Kingdom is a great gacha game in which players can collect various delicious characters, but progressing in the game can be difficult, which is where codes and coupons that give you free goodies come in.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of the new and working codes and coupons for the game in December 2023.

New Cookie Run: Kingdom Codes & Coupons (December 2023)

Right now, there are several coupons and codes active for Cookie Run: Kingdom through the holiday season, and they can get you some pretty great rewards. I’ve ordered them from newest to oldest, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll all expire at the same time. With that said, here’s our list, which I’ve double checked. At the time of this article’s most recent update on Dec. 21, 2023, all of these codes worked.

Code/Coupon Reward OUTOFBUDGETOHNOLCS 150 Stamina Jellies, 150 EXP Star Jelly Lv. 5 GOOGLEPLAY2023 3,000 Crystals, 1,000 Rainbow Cubes CRKINDONESIA 3,000 Crystals

While all of the above codes and coupons are available to use by anyone playing the game, there are a few other ways to get codes. For example, those who bought The Art of Cookie Run: Kingdom or either of the anniversary albums will get a special code or coupon that can be redeemed for prizes. We can’t cover those here, as they’re randomized.

How to Redeem Codes & Coupons in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Redeeming coupons in the game is pretty simple, but there has been some confusion about it, since it doesn’t work like a lot of other games. The first thing you’ll want to do is head to the DevPlay site, which you can find a link to here.

If you’re in the Cookie Run: Kingdom app, you can also get to that page easily by doing the following:

Click on the three stacked lines in the upper-right corner. Click on Coupons. Once you’re on that page, you’ll be prompted to enter your DevPlay account name and the coupon code. There are some instructions below the prompt on the site, but they’re a bit misleading, since at the time of writing, the page’s directions don’t necessarily align with what players will actually find in the game. Here’s what you’ll want to do instead. Click on the three stacked lines in the upper-right corner.

Click on “Settings.”

Click on “Info.”

Under “Player Info,” you should see either a username or your email, likely the latter.

Enter that username or email as your DevPlay account.

Enter any of the above codes.

Hit “Claim Reward.” You should receive a message telling you to open the Cookie Run: Kingdom app to receive your reward. You may have to reset the app.

Go to your “Mailbox” in the upper-right corner.

Click on the prize to claim it. That’s the proper way to redeem codes and coupons in the game. What Are Cookie Run: Kingdom Codes? Codes and coupons are an important part of Cookie Run: Kingdom. In general, these codes exist to commemorate some sort of special event or a collaboration between developer Devsisters, the company behind the series, and another business. Players can generally only redeem these codes once. What Are Codes in Cookie Run: Kingdom Used For? Coupons and codes really only exist to get you more stuff, making them an entirely optional, though highly recommended, part of the game. Rewards include Stamina Jellies, EXP Star Jellies, Crystals, Rainbow Cubes, Time Jumpers, Magic Cookie Cutters, Coins, Radiant Shards, and a ton of other other goodies that can help you progress in the game. In general, Crystals are the most common reward that you’ll get, though.

Why Aren’t Your Codes & Coupons Working?

Assuming you’ve progressed far enough in Cookie Run: Kingdom to actually be able to enter coupons, you may find that some of the above aren’t working. There are a few reasons that might be happening. The first is that you’ve already entered the code before, so keep that in mind. All of these codes are released by Devsisters, so it’s possible you’ve found them elsewhere.

The other potential reason a code may not be working is that it’s expired. Although we do our best to keep this article up-to-date, we have to sleep sometimes!