Video Games
Devas of Creation Codes (September 2024)

Ana Mitic
|

Published: Sep 9, 2024

Updated September 9, 2024

We added new codes!

Perhaps you are the destined hero who will battle legendary foes to restore peace to the land of Devas. You have no memories of your life, but you have Devas of Creation codes to guide you as you explore the land and search for hidden treasures in the dungeons.

All Devas of Creation Codes

Active Devas of Creation Codes

  • DOC40KLikes: Use for 1 Resurrect Scroll, 1 Weapon Enchant Scroll, 1 Blessed Escape Scroll, 1 Mining Mastery Flask, and Lumbering Mastery Flask (New)
  • DOC35KLikess: Use for 1 Resurrect Scroll, 1 Weapon Enchant Scroll, 1 Armor Enchant Scroll, 1 Mining Mastery Flask Scroll, and 1 Cooking Mastery Flask
  • DOC30KLikess: Use for 3,500 Essence Tokens, 1 Resurrect Scroll, 1 Weapon Enchant Scroll, 1 Mining Mastery Flask, and 1 Crafting Mastery Flask
  • DOC100K: Use for 3,500 Essence Tokens, 100 Faction Tokens, Resurrect Scroll, and Essential Enchanted Nectar
  • FollowDevasDiscord: Use for 3,500 Essence Tokens, 100 Faction Tokens, Escape Scroll, and Essential Swift Meat Omelette
  • DOC20KLikes: Use for 3,500 Essence Tokens, 1 Resurrect Scroll, 1 Weapon Enchant Scroll, 1 Essential Enchanted Nectar, and 1 Crafting Mastery Flask
  • DevasReleaseCode: Use for 2,000 Essence Tokens, 1 Crafting Mastery Flask, 2 Escape Scrolls, and 1 Essential Swift Meat Omelette
  • JoinedDOCGroup: Use for 2,000 Essence Tokens, 1 Cooking Mastery Flash, and 1 Resurrect Scroll (must join the Roblox group to claim)

Expired Devas of Creation Codes

  • There are currently no expired Devas of Creation codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Devas of Creation

Our guide below will show you how easy it is to redeem Devas of Creation codes:

  1. Launch Devas of Creation in Roblox.
  2. Press the cogwheel button and go into the Codes tab.
  3. Type a code into the textbox.
  4. Click Redeem to collect goodies.

