Hollow Era Codes (March 2025) [RELEASE]

Updated: March 5, 2025 Added new codes!

If you’re yearning for the glory days of Type Soul, at least there are plenty of Roblox Bleach-inspired games to try out. Hollow Era has an unconventional start—your untimely death. After your soul leaves your mortal body, you can pick a fate between becoming a Soul Reaper or a Hollow.

Hollow Era codes offer a great way to get more cash for free. It’s crucial to have enough money to purchase better items, so use these freebies fast to get a head-start in the game. Just make sure to grab them fast because it’s hard to predict when they will expire! You can get even more rewards in a title inspired by the same series by visiting the Project Mugetsu Codes.

All Hollow Era Codes List

Working Hollow Era Codes

100KVISITS : Use for 10k Cash (New)

: Use for 10k Cash 500LIKES : Use for 5k Cash (New)

: Use for 5k Cash RELEASE: Use for 10k Cash (New)

Expired Hollow Era Codes

SORRYM1EXPLOITINGBUG

4KMEMBERS

STRESSTEST

2KMEMBERS

How to Redeem Codes in Hollow Era

Follow the steps bellow to redeem Hollow Era codes:

Image by The Escapist

Run Hollow Era on Roblox. Click the three-line button in the upper-left corner of the screen. Press the </> button. Paste a code into the Enter code text box. Hit Enter on your keyboard to claim the rewards.

Hollow Era Trello Link

If you want to learn everything about the mechanics and available content, check out the official Hollow Era Trello board. This comprehensive guide will help you master all the game elements, find out how to progress through different routes, utilize the skill tree in the best possible way, and obtain all the items you may need.

Why Are My Hollow Era Codes Not Working?

Typos are a common issue when redeeming the Hollow Era codes. The best way to avoid them is by copying and pasting the codes straight into the redemption box. It’s also important to note that it’s hard to predict when these rewards will expire. It can happen at any moment, so try to claim them all as soon as possible.

What Is Hollow Era?

Hollow Era is one of the many Roblox experiences set in the intriguing world of the hit series Bleach. Start your journey by choosing a progression path. Become a Soul Reaper by solving your first quest, or break the chains to transform into a titular Hollow. The game offers a robust combat system, a customizable skill tree, various fighting styles, and a range of items to buy.

