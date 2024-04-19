Reaper 2 Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 19, 2024
Looked for new codes!
Recommended Videos
If you’re a fan of Bleach and Roblox, try Reaper 2 right now! This immersive RPG is full of exciting quests, battles, and exploration elements that will make you happy. Besides that, whenever you need an extra boost for your hero, use some of the Reaper 2 codes for freebies!
All Reaper 2 Codes List
Reaper 2 Codes (Working)
- TRUEZANGETSU: Use for 10k Cash and 5 Spins (New)
- REAPER2CODESNEVERWORK: Use for 50k Cash and 50 Legendary Spins (New)
- RETURN2: Use for 40k Cash and 40 Spins (New)
- SECRETREAPER2CODE: Use for 50k Cash and 50 Legendary Spins (New)
- SOFTSHUTDOWN: Use for 10k Cash (New)
- FIXSECONDARY: Use for a Secondary Reroll (New)
- ICHIMONJI: Use for 10k Cash and 5 Spins (New)
- RATESCHANGED: Use for 5 Legendary Spins (New)
- SRRYFORDELAY: Use for 5 Legendary Spins (New)
- THXFORPLAYING: Use for a Race Reroll
- DAVIDBAZOOKA: Use for 5k Cash
- REIATSUFINE: Use for Rerolling Reiatsu Color
- IWILLHMPH: Use for 10k Cash
- REIATSUFINEV2: Use for Rerolling Reiatsu Color
- REAPER2ROLL: Use for a Race Reroll
- READYFORTRUEVASTO: Use for a Race Reroll
- NOZAFOUR: Use for 25k Cash
- PREPAREFORPART2: Use for 10k Cash
- DxLikesWomen: Use for a Secondary Reroll (5 spins)
- REDEEMSECOND: Use for a Secondary Reroll
- RETURN2: Use for 40k Cash and 40 Spins
- ACTUALSKILLPOINTSRESET: Use for a Skill Points Reset
- REDEEMFIRST: Use for 50k Cash and 50 Legendary Spins
- NOZACASH: Use for 15k Cash
- REIATSUFINE: Use for Rerolling Reiatsu Color
- NEWFB?1: Use for a Secondary Reroll
- SHINSOPLS: Use for a Secondary Reroll
- KUCHILOARROGANTE: Use for 25k Cash
- READYFORSHUNKO: Use for a Secondary Reroll
- REROLLGOODBYE1: Use for a Race Reroll
- ROBLOXDOWN: Use for 5k Cash
- REIATSUFINEV2: Use for Rerolling Reiatsu Color
- TESTINGNEWTYPEOFCODE: Use for Double Cash
- NEWSPINNER?: Use for a Secondary Reroll (5 Spins)
- REIATSUFINEV3: Use for Rerolling Reiatsu Color
- QUINCYGUNS: Use for Rerolling Quincy Bow (Gun/Bow)
- SECONDROLL2: Use for a Secondary Reroll
- REIATSUFINEV3: Use for Rerolling Reiatsu Color
- NEWSKILLTREE: Use for a Skill Points Reset
- RANDOM: Use for 10k Cash
- OOPS: Use for 1.5k Cash
- THANKYOUFORPAT14NCE: Use for 25k Cash
- ZEN1: Use for a Race Reroll
- SECONDROLL: Use for a Race Reroll
- BCASH11: Use for 5k Cash
- PARTYSTUNFIX: Use for a Pet Spin
- QUINCYBIGSWORD: Use for Rerolling Quincy Saber
- FREECASH??: Use for 1.5k Cash
- RATESCHANGED: Use for 5 Legendary Spins
- MONIEPLS: Use for 5k Cash
- QUINCYBIGSWORD: Use for Rerolling Quincy Saber
- REAPER2CODESNEVERWORK: Use for 50k Cash and 50 Legendary Spins
- BIGPLANSHUGEPLANS: Use for 10k Cash
- REAPERREROLL: Use for a Race Reroll
- FINALLYUPDATEA: Use for 25k Cash
- PIMPINGCASH: Use for 25k Cash
- QUINCYGUNS: Use for Rerolling Quincy Bow (Gun/Bow)
- HoguMoney3: Use for 10k Cash
- FIRSTPETCODE: Use for a Pet Spin
- SHEESHGOTHACKED: Use for 5k Cash
- REEEEEEEE: Use for 5k Cash
- RESETPOINTSPRIMEROYES: Use for a Skill Points Reset
- YAKRUSISAWESOME: Use for a Secondary Reroll
- YAKRUSISGONE1: Use for 1.5k Cash
- RACEREROLLPRIMERO: Use for a Race Reroll
- WAVE1: Use for a Secondary Reroll
- FINALLYUPDATEB: Use for 25k Cash
- REDEEMPOINTSPRIMERO: Use for a Skill Points Reset
- THANKYOUFORSTAYING: Use for 20k Cash
- SUPRISECASH20K: Use for 20k Cash
Reaper 2 Codes (Expired)
- LEGENDARYSPINPLS
- AIZENPART1
- TZLEFTFIX
- NEWBANKAI
- INFLOAD
- DxWasHere
- AURAKENANDTVLUPDATE
Related: Ro Ghoul Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Reaper 2
Redeeming Reaper 2 codes for freebies is a piece of cake if you follow our step-by-step instructions below:
- Launch Reaper 2 on Roblox.
- Press M on your keyboard to open the main menu on the right side of the screen.
- Scroll down and look for the Twitter bird icon (CODES).
- Insert a code into the pop-up text box.
- Hit the SUBMIT button to grab your prizes!
If you want to play other popular Roblox games with many freebies, make sure to visit our lists of Jujutsu Tycoon codes and Blades of Chance codes here on The Escapist!
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more