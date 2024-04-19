Reaper 2 Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 19, 2024 Looked for new codes!

If you’re a fan of Bleach and Roblox, try Reaper 2 right now! This immersive RPG is full of exciting quests, battles, and exploration elements that will make you happy. Besides that, whenever you need an extra boost for your hero, use some of the Reaper 2 codes for freebies!

All Reaper 2 Codes List

Reaper 2 Codes (Working)

: Use for 10k Cash and 5 Spins REAPER2CODESNEVERWORK : Use for 50k Cash and 50 Legendary Spins (New)

: Use for 40k Cash and 40 Spins SECRETREAPER2CODE : Use for 50k Cash and 50 Legendary Spins (New)

: Use for 10k Cash FIXSECONDARY : Use for a Secondary Reroll (New)

: Use for 10k Cash and 5 Spins RATESCHANGED : Use for 5 Legendary Spins (New)

: Use for 5 Legendary Spins THXFORPLAYING : Use for a Race Reroll

: Use for 5k Cash REIATSUFINE : Use for Rerolling Reiatsu Color

: Use for 10k Cash REIATSUFINEV2 : Use for Rerolling Reiatsu Color

: Use for a Race Reroll READYFORTRUEVASTO : Use for a Race Reroll

: Use for 25k Cash PREPAREFORPART2 : Use for 10k Cash

: Use for a Secondary Reroll (5 spins) REDEEMSECOND : Use for a Secondary Reroll

: Use for 40k Cash and 40 Spins ACTUALSKILLPOINTSRESET : Use for a Skill Points Reset

: Use for 50k Cash and 50 Legendary Spins NOZACASH : Use for 15k Cash

: Use for Rerolling Reiatsu Color NEWFB?1 : Use for a Secondary Reroll

: Use for a Secondary Reroll KUCHILOARROGANTE : Use for 25k Cash

: Use for a Secondary Reroll REROLLGOODBYE1 : Use for a Race Reroll

: Use for 5k Cash REIATSUFINEV2 : Use for Rerolling Reiatsu Color

: Use for Double Cash NEWSPINNER? : Use for a Secondary Reroll (5 Spins)

: Use for Rerolling Reiatsu Color QUINCYGUNS : Use for Rerolling Quincy Bow (Gun/Bow)

: Use for a Secondary Reroll REIATSUFINEV3 : Use for Rerolling Reiatsu Color

: Use for a Skill Points Reset RANDOM : Use for 10k Cash

: Use for 1.5k Cash THANKYOUFORPAT14NCE : Use for 25k Cash

: Use for a Race Reroll SECONDROLL : Use for a Race Reroll

: Use for 5k Cash PARTYSTUNFIX : Use for a Pet Spin

: Use for Rerolling Quincy Saber FREECASH?? : Use for 1.5k Cash

: Use for 5 Legendary Spins MONIEPLS : Use for 5k Cash

: Use for Rerolling Quincy Saber REAPER2CODESNEVERWORK : Use for 50k Cash and 50 Legendary Spins

: Use for 10k Cash REAPERREROLL : Use for a Race Reroll

: Use for 25k Cash PIMPINGCASH : Use for 25k Cash

: Use for Rerolling Quincy Bow (Gun/Bow) HoguMoney3 : Use for 10k Cash

: Use for a Pet Spin SHEESHGOTHACKED : Use for 5k Cash

: Use for 5k Cash RESETPOINTSPRIMEROYES : Use for a Skill Points Reset

: Use for a Secondary Reroll YAKRUSISGONE1 : Use for 1.5k Cash

: Use for a Race Reroll WAVE1 : Use for a Secondary Reroll

: Use for 25k Cash REDEEMPOINTSPRIMERO : Use for a Skill Points Reset

: Use for 20k Cash SUPRISECASH20K: Use for 20k Cash

Reaper 2 Codes (Expired)

LEGENDARYSPINPLS

AIZENPART1

TZLEFTFIX

NEWBANKAI

INFLOAD

DxWasHere

AURAKENANDTVLUPDATE

How to Redeem Codes in Reaper 2

Redeeming Reaper 2 codes for freebies is a piece of cake if you follow our step-by-step instructions below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Reaper 2 on Roblox. Press M on your keyboard to open the main menu on the right side of the screen. Scroll down and look for the Twitter bird icon (CODES). Insert a code into the pop-up text box. Hit the SUBMIT button to grab your prizes!

