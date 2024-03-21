In Jujutsu Tycoon, you can create your own Dojo and acquire powers to destroy your enemies. If you want to be the greatest Jujutsu Sorcerer of all time, you’ll need to defeat foes to obtain Cash for upgrades. However, if you want to get money faster, use Jujutsu Tycoon codes!

All Jujutsu Tycoon Codes List

Active Jujutsu Tycoon Codes

Quality : Use for 30k Cash

: Use for 30k Cash Update: Use for 25k Cash

Expired Jujutsu Tycoon Codes

Sukuna

Gojo

GojoBoss

MEGA

DoctorAfrican

FirstCode

How to Redeem Codes in Jujutsu Tycoon

To redeem codes in Jujutsu Tycoon, follow our guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Jujutsu Tycoon in Roblox. Press the Twitter bird icon on the left to open the code redemption box. Enter the code into the text field that says Enter Code. Click on Confirm Code and receive the prize.

