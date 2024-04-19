LOCKED Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 19, 2024 We added the latest codes!

It’s time to get off the pitch and lock in. What on Earth are you even playing soccer for? If you don’t have what it takes to become the best striker in the world, you won’t survive Blue Lock. However, you might succeed with LOCKED codes.

All LOCKED Codes List

LOCKED Codes (Working)

25KLIKES : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen FROZENTIMER : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen TOURNAMENT : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen TOURNAMENTBUGFIXES : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen 70KMEMBERS : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen NEWCOMMANDS : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen MONSTER : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen DAILYQUESTBUG2 : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen SLOTMONEY : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen UPDATE1.5 : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen EASTER2024 : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen SLOTS : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen PUPPETEER : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen 20MVISITS : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen DELAYEDUPDATE1.5 : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen Shutdown0 : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen MATCHNAMESHUTDOWN : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen 20KLIKES : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen TASKFIX : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen LOCKEDTINE : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen UPDATE1 : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen DELAYNUMBER2 : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen DELAY : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen SHUTDOWN6 : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen SHUTDOWN5 : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen WEAPOBBUGFIX : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen THANKYOUFOR50KMEMBERS : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen VISITS10MIL : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen HALFUPDATE : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen NOOBIE : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen COMMONUNIQUES : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen THANKYOUFOR15KLIKES : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen THANKYOUFOR10KLIKES : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen AFKAREA : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen QUICKFIXED : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen THANKYOUFOR7KLIKES30KMEMBERS : Use for Yen

: Use for Yen HALFUPDATE: Use for Yen

LOCKED Codes (Expired)

TY2KLIKES

LIKES3K

REFUND

TY1KLIKES

VISITS500K

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

CONSOLE

FIELDMAP

LOCKEDMAS

How to Redeem Codes in LOCKED

To redeem LOCKED codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open LOCKED on Roblox. Press the M key on your keyboard to open the menu. Enter the code in the text box in the bottom-right corner. Hit ENTER and receive your Yen!

