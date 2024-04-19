LOCKED Official art
LOCKED Codes (April 2024)

It’s time to get off the pitch and lock in. What on Earth are you even playing soccer for? If you don’t have what it takes to become the best striker in the world, you won’t survive Blue Lock. However, you might succeed with LOCKED codes.

All LOCKED Codes List

LOCKED Codes (Working)

  • 25KLIKES: Use for Yen
  • FROZENTIMER: Use for Yen
  • TOURNAMENT: Use for Yen
  • TOURNAMENTBUGFIXES: Use for Yen
  • 70KMEMBERS: Use for Yen
  • NEWCOMMANDS: Use for Yen
  • MONSTER: Use for Yen
  • DAILYQUESTBUG2: Use for Yen
  • SLOTMONEY: Use for Yen
  • UPDATE1.5: Use for Yen
  • EASTER2024: Use for Yen
  • SLOTS: Use for Yen
  • PUPPETEER: Use for Yen
  • 20MVISITS: Use for Yen
  • DELAYEDUPDATE1.5: Use for Yen
  • Shutdown0: Use for Yen
  • MATCHNAMESHUTDOWN: Use for Yen
  • 20KLIKES: Use for Yen
  • TASKFIX: Use for Yen
  • LOCKEDTINE: Use for Yen
  • UPDATE1: Use for Yen
  • DELAYNUMBER2: Use for Yen
  • DELAY: Use for Yen
  • SHUTDOWN6: Use for Yen
  • SHUTDOWN5: Use for Yen
  • WEAPOBBUGFIX: Use for Yen
  • THANKYOUFOR50KMEMBERS: Use for Yen
  • VISITS10MIL: Use for Yen
  • HALFUPDATE: Use for Yen
  • NOOBIE: Use for Yen
  • COMMONUNIQUES: Use for Yen
  • THANKYOUFOR15KLIKES: Use for Yen
  • THANKYOUFOR10KLIKES: Use for Yen
  • AFKAREA: Use for Yen
  • QUICKFIXED: Use for Yen
  • THANKYOUFOR7KLIKES30KMEMBERS: Use for Yen
  • HALFUPDATE: Use for Yen

LOCKED Codes (Expired)

  • TY2KLIKES
  • LIKES3K
  • REFUND
  • TY1KLIKES
  • VISITS500K
  • SORRYFORSHUTDOWN
  • CONSOLE
  • FIELDMAP
  • LOCKEDMAS

How to Redeem Codes in LOCKED

To redeem LOCKED codes, follow our easy guide below:

  1. Open LOCKED on Roblox.
  2. Press the M key on your keyboard to open the menu.
  3. Enter the code in the text box in the bottom-right corner.
  4. Hit ENTER and receive your Yen!

If you want to play more anime Roblox games with freebies, check out our Anime Islands Codes and Anime Clash Codes articles, too!

