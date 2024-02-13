Video Games

Shindo Life Codes (February 2024)

Shindo Life is a Roblox game inspired by the beloved anime series Naruto. You can customize your character and spin the wheel for a bloodline that gives you extraordinary abilities. Use Shindo Life codes to earn more free spins and coins and unlock various other cosmetics and skills.

All Shindo Life Codes List

Active Shindo Life Codes

  • GUnChuckduck!: Use for Coins and Spins
  • RELL4NewYears!: Use for x30k RELL Coins and x300 Spins
  • RELLGems!: Use for Coins and Spins

Expired Shindo Life Codes

  • 100DayShindoUpdate!
  • MadMan100Days!
  • WatinDeWunk!
  • NindonisR33L!
  • thirdDayhuh!
  • AGameTheoristisGoat!
  • 4YearsShindoDevelopment!
  • RELLsGivingCodes!
  • RELLgivingThanksMate!
  • aRELLthanksGiving!
  • RELLThanksGivingL0L!
  • RELLCodeGivings!
  • RayDangone!
  • RaySmolman!
  • RayWHO0!
  • RayNaygan!
  • NoCodeBackwards!
  • edocoNLOL!
  • CodeManCan!
  • CodeTanW4nPan!
  • CodeSamaLam4!
  • CodeSanLan!

How to Redeem Codes in Shindo Life

To redeem codes in Shindo Life, follow our easy guide below:

How to redeem codes in Shindo Life.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Shindo Life in Roblox.
  2. Select the Edit option on the main screen.
  3. Enter a code into the text box located in the top-right corner.
  4. Press Enter on your keyboard to claim rewards.

