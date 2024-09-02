Image Credit: Bethesda
Video Games
Codes

Anime Royale Codes (September 2024)

Ana Mitic
|

Published: Sep 2, 2024 03:54 am

Updated September 2, 2024

We added new codes!

You know the drill—it’s time to summon anime heroes and protect the world from foes. Your strategy will determine whether or not your team will fend off waves of enemies, so think carefully in each round. You can also get extra help via Anime Royale codes.

All Anime Royale Codes List

Active Anime Royale Codes

  • 10KLIKES: Use for 1,000 Diamonds and 10 Rerolls (New)
  • Sorry4Maintenance: Use for 1,000 Diamonds, 10 Rerolls, and 1 Lucky Potion (New)
  • 3MilVisits: Use for 500 Diamonds and 3 Rerolls (New)
  •  SubToToadBoi: Use for 100 Diamonds and 1 Reroll
  •  SubToMozKing: Use for 100 Diamonds and 1 Reroll
  •  25KPlayers: Use for 250 Diamonds, 5 Rerolls, and 1 Lucky Potion
  • 1MilVisits: Use for 1,000 Diamonds and 5 Rerolls
  •  Release: Use for 500 Diamonds and 5 Rerolls
  •  SubToVanilla: Use for 100 Diamonds and 1 Reroll

Expired Anime Royale Codes

  • There are currently no expired Anime Royale codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Royale

You’ll be redeeming Anime Royale codes in no time after reading our guide below:

How to redeem codes in Anime Royale.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Run Anime Royale in Roblox.
  2. Approach the Codes shrine.
  3. Type a code into the text field.
  4. Click Claim to obtain goodies.

You’ll learn a lot more if you visit the Anime Royale Wiki. The lore, characters, items, effects, and other essential features are explained more on this page. So, if you want additional knowledge, make sure to visit the Wiki page as well.

