Anime Royale Codes (September 2024)

You know the drill—it’s time to summon anime heroes and protect the world from foes. Your strategy will determine whether or not your team will fend off waves of enemies, so think carefully in each round. You can also get extra help via Anime Royale codes.

All Anime Royale Codes List

Active Anime Royale Codes

10KLIKES : Use for 1,000 Diamonds and 10 Rerolls (New)

: Use for 1,000 Diamonds and 10 Rerolls Sorry4Maintenance : Use for 1,000 Diamonds, 10 Rerolls, and 1 Lucky Potion (New)

: Use for 1,000 Diamonds, 10 Rerolls, and 1 Lucky Potion 3MilVisits : Use for 500 Diamonds and 3 Rerolls (New)

: Use for 500 Diamonds and 3 Rerolls SubToToadBoi : Use for 100 Diamonds and 1 Reroll

: Use for 100 Diamonds and 1 Reroll SubToMozKing : Use for 100 Diamonds and 1 Reroll

: Use for 100 Diamonds and 1 Reroll 25KPlayers : Use for 250 Diamonds, 5 Rerolls, and 1 Lucky Potion

: Use for 250 Diamonds, 5 Rerolls, and 1 Lucky Potion 1MilVisits : Use for 1,000 Diamonds and 5 Rerolls

: Use for 1,000 Diamonds and 5 Rerolls Release : Use for 500 Diamonds and 5 Rerolls

: Use for 500 Diamonds and 5 Rerolls SubToVanilla: Use for 100 Diamonds and 1 Reroll

Expired Anime Royale Codes

There are currently no expired Anime Royale codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Royale

You’ll be redeeming Anime Royale codes in no time after reading our guide below:

Run Anime Royale in Roblox. Approach the Codes shrine. Type a code into the text field. Click Claim to obtain goodies.

Anime Royale Wiki Link

You’ll learn a lot more if you visit the Anime Royale Wiki. The lore, characters, items, effects, and other essential features are explained more on this page. So, if you want additional knowledge, make sure to visit the Wiki page as well.

