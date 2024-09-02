Anime Royale Codes (September 2024)

Updated September 2, 2024
We added new codes!
You know the drill—it’s time to summon anime heroes and protect the world from foes. Your strategy will determine whether or not your team will fend off waves of enemies, so think carefully in each round. You can also get extra help via Anime Royale codes.
All Anime Royale Codes List
Active Anime Royale Codes
- 10KLIKES: Use for 1,000 Diamonds and 10 Rerolls (New)
- Sorry4Maintenance: Use for 1,000 Diamonds, 10 Rerolls, and 1 Lucky Potion (New)
- 3MilVisits: Use for 500 Diamonds and 3 Rerolls (New)
- SubToToadBoi: Use for 100 Diamonds and 1 Reroll
- SubToMozKing: Use for 100 Diamonds and 1 Reroll
- 25KPlayers: Use for 250 Diamonds, 5 Rerolls, and 1 Lucky Potion
- 1MilVisits: Use for 1,000 Diamonds and 5 Rerolls
- Release: Use for 500 Diamonds and 5 Rerolls
- SubToVanilla: Use for 100 Diamonds and 1 Reroll
Expired Anime Royale Codes
- There are currently no expired Anime Royale codes.
Related: Special Anime Defense Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Royale
You’ll be redeeming Anime Royale codes in no time after reading our guide below:
- Run Anime Royale in Roblox.
- Approach the Codes shrine.
- Type a code into the text field.
- Click Claim to obtain goodies.
Anime Royale Wiki Link
You’ll learn a lot more if you visit the Anime Royale Wiki. The lore, characters, items, effects, and other essential features are explained more on this page. So, if you want additional knowledge, make sure to visit the Wiki page as well.
You’ll be delighted to visit our Multiverse Tower Defense Codes and Anime Last Stand Codes lists to find more codes!
Published: Sep 2, 2024 03:54 am