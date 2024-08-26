Special Anime Defense Codes (August 2024)

Updated August 26, 2024
We added new codes!
A horrific accident led to enemies spawning from different worlds, and you’ll have to stop them from invading your home. The good news is that the event also summoned anime heroes from various worlds to fight alongside you. Special Anime Defense codes will ensure you recruit as many as possible.
All Special Anime Defense Codes List
Active Special Anime Defense Codes
- RELEASE: Use for 500 Gems (New)
- 12K: Use for 1k Gems (works only in private servers) (New)
Expired Special Anime Defense Codes
- There are currently no expired Special Anime Defense codes.
Related: Anime Tower Defense Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Special Anime Defense
Here is the tutorial to showcase how you can quickly redeem Special Anime Defense codes:
- Run Special Anime Defense in Roblox.
- Find the Codes NPC near the spawn area and approach it to open the redemption box.
- Type a code into the text field.
- Press Redeem to obtain goodies.
Special Anime Defense Wiki Link
The Special Anime Defense Wiki is another good page to check out for additional information. You can learn more about the units, evolutions, battle passes, and so much more. Everything you need to know is on that Wiki, so check it out when you can.
Before you click away from this page, you should also take a look at our FNAF Tower Defense Codes and World Tower Defense Codes lists to unlock other fantastic goodies!
Published: Aug 26, 2024 02:48 am