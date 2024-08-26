Special Anime Defense Codes (August 2024)

Updated August 26, 2024 We added new codes!

A horrific accident led to enemies spawning from different worlds, and you’ll have to stop them from invading your home. The good news is that the event also summoned anime heroes from various worlds to fight alongside you. Special Anime Defense codes will ensure you recruit as many as possible.

All Special Anime Defense Codes List

Active Special Anime Defense Codes

RELEASE : Use for 500 Gems (New)

: Use for 500 Gems 12K: Use for 1k Gems (works only in private servers) (New)

Expired Special Anime Defense Codes

There are currently no expired Special Anime Defense codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Special Anime Defense

Here is the tutorial to showcase how you can quickly redeem Special Anime Defense codes:

Image by The Escapist

Run Special Anime Defense in Roblox. Find the Codes NPC near the spawn area and approach it to open the redemption box. Type a code into the text field. Press Redeem to obtain goodies.

Special Anime Defense Wiki Link

The Special Anime Defense Wiki is another good page to check out for additional information. You can learn more about the units, evolutions, battle passes, and so much more. Everything you need to know is on that Wiki, so check it out when you can.

