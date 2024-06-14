World Tower Defense Codes (June 2024)

Updated June 14, 2024 We searched for new codes!

Ready for an old-school game mode with a new-age twist? Enjoy the classic feel of old Roblox with all the polish and quality of modern gaming. Unlike other tower defense games, this one is quite challenging, so you are going to need World Tower Defense codes.

All World Tower Defense Codes List

Active World Tower Defense Codes

road to 1.10: Use for Credits, a Trophy, and Currency

Expired World Tower Defense Codes

coolgaming

100kmembers

moonstone

threemonthdelay

10MILLION

critical winter

winter2024

twentymillionplus1k

How to Redeem Codes in World Tower Defense

Redeeming codes in World Tower Defense is easy—just follow the steps below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open World Tower Defense in Roblox. Finish the tutorial. Press the Codes button on the left side. Enter a code in the Code text here text field. Hit Redeem and enjoy your goodies.

