Select an Image from Your Computer Studios
Video Games
World Tower Defense Codes (June 2024)

Published: Jun 14, 2024 09:08 am

Updated June 14, 2024

Ready for an old-school game mode with a new-age twist? Enjoy the classic feel of old Roblox with all the polish and quality of modern gaming. Unlike other tower defense games, this one is quite challenging, so you are going to need World Tower Defense codes.

All World Tower Defense Codes List

Active World Tower Defense Codes

  • road to 1.10: Use for Credits, a Trophy, and Currency

Expired World Tower Defense Codes

  • coolgaming
  • 100kmembers
  • moonstone
  • threemonthdelay
  • 10MILLION
  • critical winter
  • winter2024
  • twentymillionplus1k

How to Redeem Codes in World Tower Defense 

Redeeming codes in World Tower Defense is easy—just follow the steps below:

World Tower Defense How to Redeem Codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open World Tower Defense in Roblox.
  2. Finish the tutorial.
  3. Press the Codes button on the left side.
  4. Enter a code in the Code text here text field.
  5. Hit Redeem and enjoy your goodies.

If you want to play more Roblox TD games with freebies, check out our Fruit Tower Defense Codes and Toilet Verse Tower Defense Codes articles, too!

