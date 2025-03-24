Prison Pump Codes (March 2025)

Updated: March 24, 2025 Added new codes!

You’ve been arrested for trying to rob a gaming store to steal GTA VI. Now you’re in prison, and you’ve got to learn how to survive. While you’ve got a friend looking out for you, you have to build those muscles and make a name for yourself in Prison Pump.

Prison life is hard, and if you want to become someone with whom no one will dare mess quickly, you need plenty of money. Luckily, Prison Pump codes will give you all the free Cash you need to get the best gear and become one of the most revered prisoners in the penitentiary. When you start to feel like you need to get out, visit our Jailbreak Codes article and collect all the freebies along the way.

All Prison Pump Codes List

Active Prison Pump Codes

shankster : Use for x300 Cash (New)

: Use for x300 Cash Pumptime : Use for x500 Cash (New)

: Use for x500 Cash Release: Use for x100 Cash

Expired Prison Pump Codes

There are currently no expired Prison Pump codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Prison Pump

Here’s everything that you need to do to redeem your Prison Pump codes:

Run Prison Pump in Roblox. Press the Codes button on the right side of the screen. Use the Enter code field to input a working code. Hit Confirm to grab your free stuff.

How to Get More Prison Pump Codes

If you intend to scour for Prison Pump codes alone, you can check out the following sources:

However, instead of digging through a bunch of posts and watching a lot of videos to find the latest codes, you should rely on our article. We’ve got all the codes in a single curated list that we always keep updated, so bookmark the page and return whenever you need more free goodies.

Why Are My Prison Pump Codes Not Working?

It’s commonly not the best practice to enter your Prison Pump codes manually because it’s easy to make typing errors. To ensure that you’ve got everything 100% correct, you should copy/paste all the codes with the help of our article. If you come across any invalid codes, let us know so that we can update our list ASAP.

What Is Prison Pump?

Prison Pump is a Roblox experience in which you train your muscles, eat proper meals, purchase the necessary gear, and fight other inmates to make a name for yourself. As you build your workout routine, you’ll level up from Fresh Meat into a beefed-up baddie that will dictate the rules among the prisoners.

