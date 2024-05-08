Jailbreak Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 8, 2024 We added new codes!

The battle between the police and the prisoners rages on, and it’s up to you to pick a side. Will you protect and serve in the name of the law or wreak havoc on the city? Whichever faction you choose, these Jailbreak codes will tip the odds in your favor.

All Jailbreak Codes List

Active Jailbreak Codes

YoutubeNoobFreak : Use for a NoobFreak Tire Sticker (New)

: Use for a NoobFreak Tire Sticker YoutubeHelloItsVG: Use for a HelloItsVG Tire Sticker (New)

Expired Jailbreak Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Jailbreak

Here’s how to redeem codes in Jailbreak in just a few moments:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Jailbreak on Roblox. Find an ATM (you can find them in police stations, gas stations, train stations, and banks). Approach the ATM and press E to interact. (Image 1) Input the code into the Enter Code text box. (Image 2) Click the Redeem button to get your freebies.

