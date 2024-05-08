Jailbreak in-game screenshot
Jailbreak Codes (May 2024)

Published: May 8, 2024 10:16 am

Updated: May 8, 2024

We added new codes!

The battle between the police and the prisoners rages on, and it’s up to you to pick a side. Will you protect and serve in the name of the law or wreak havoc on the city? Whichever faction you choose, these Jailbreak codes will tip the odds in your favor.

All Jailbreak Codes List

Active Jailbreak Codes

  • YoutubeNoobFreak: Use for a NoobFreak Tire Sticker (New)
  • YoutubeHelloItsVG: Use for a HelloItsVG Tire Sticker (New)

Expired Jailbreak Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Jailbreak

Here’s how to redeem codes in Jailbreak in just a few moments:

  1. Launch Jailbreak on Roblox.
  2. Find an ATM (you can find them in police stations, gas stations, train stations, and banks).
  3. Approach the ATM and press E to interact. (Image 1)
  4. Input the code into the Enter Code text box. (Image 2)
  5. Click the Redeem button to get your freebies.

On the lookout for more action-packed Roblox experiences? Be sure to check out our lists of Criminality codes and Taxi Boss codes and collect even more awesome goodies for free.

