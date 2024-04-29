Promo image for Demon Blade.
Demon Blade Codes (April 2024)

Venture into Demon Blade, a Demon-Slayer-inspired world which you can protect or destroy. Defeat your foes to gather XP and materials, and craft various handy items and accessories to make your avatar look cool. With Demon Blade codes, you can also get free Scrolls, Cash, EXP, and more!

All Demon Blade Codes List

Active Demon Blade Codes

  • FREEZE: Use for a Stat Reset, EXP x2 for 30 minutes, and x5 Epic Scrolls (New)
  • LETSGO: Use for a Stat Reset and x10k Cash
  • DC1000: Use for an Epic Scroll
  • DEMONSLAYER1000: Use for x5 Race Spins and x5k Cash
  • JayZhou: Use for 30 minutes of x2 XP
  • SuperNB: Use for x1k Cash

Expired Demon Blade Codes

  • TOWNUPD
  • PORCELAIN
  • ELEMENTAIBLAST
  • LOVEBREATHUPD
  • STARTTRADING

How to Redeem Codes in Demon Blade

Redeeming Demon Blade codes is a simple process, and here is how to do it:

How to redeem codes in Demon Blade.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Demon Blade on Roblox.
  2. Press the cogwheel icon at the top to open settings.
  3. Type the code into the text field.
  4. Click GET and receive the rewards.

Delve into our articles on Slayer Battlegrounds codes and +1 Blade Slayer codes to find more rewards and gain the upper hand in those popular experiences, too!

