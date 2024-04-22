+1 Blade Slayer Promo Image
+1 Blade Slayer Codes (April 2024)

Do you want to blow off some steam and improve your hero faster than in other Roblox games? If your answer is yes, grind a bit and then use all the available +1 Blade Slayer codes for various weapon upgrades while unlocking new areas to fight the most powerful bosses.

All +1 Blade Slayer Codes List

+1 Blade Slayer Codes (Working)

  • 1000likes: Use for 5 Magic, 1 Luck +2, 1 Damage +100%, 1 Power +100%, and 1 Gold +100% (New)
  • sSqfgA: Use for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshell (New)
  • 0BzAD0: Use for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshell (New)
  • E6W7c6: Use for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshell
  • welcome: Use for 5 Magic, 1 Luck +2, 1 Damage +100%, 1 Power+100%, and 1 Gold +100%
  • GladGame: Use for 2 Quirk 1, 2 Luck +2, and 99 Eggshell
  • aIgh1Q: Use for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshell
  • updascension: Use for 10 Common Emblem, 10 Rare Emblem, 10 Epic Emblem, 2 Legendary Emblem, and 2 Mythical Emblem

+1 Blade Slayer Codes (Expired)

  • There are no inactive +1 Blade Slayer codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in +1 Blade Slayer

Redeeming +1 Blade Slayer codes is straightforward. Follow our detailed instructions to get freebies in seconds:

How to redeem codes in +1 Blade Slayer
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch +1 Blade Slayer on Roblox.
  2. Click the Shop icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Choose the Code tab in the pop-up window.
  4. Insert a code from our list into the Please enter code text box.
  5. Hit the Get Reward button and claim your freebies!

