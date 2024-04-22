+1 Blade Slayer Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 22, 2024 We added the latest codes.

Do you want to blow off some steam and improve your hero faster than in other Roblox games? If your answer is yes, grind a bit and then use all the available +1 Blade Slayer codes for various weapon upgrades while unlocking new areas to fight the most powerful bosses.

All +1 Blade Slayer Codes List

+1 Blade Slayer Codes (Working)

1000likes : Use for 5 Magic, 1 Luck +2, 1 Damage +100%, 1 Power +100%, and 1 Gold +100% (New)

: Use for 5 Magic, 1 Luck +2, 1 Damage +100%, 1 Power +100%, and 1 Gold +100% sSqfgA : Use for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshell (New)

: Use for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshell 0BzAD0 : Use for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshell (New)

: Use for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshell E6W7c6 : Use for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshell

: Use for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshell welcome : Use for 5 Magic, 1 Luck +2, 1 Damage +100%, 1 Power+100%, and 1 Gold +100%

: Use for 5 Magic, 1 Luck +2, 1 Damage +100%, 1 Power+100%, and 1 Gold +100% GladGame : Use for 2 Quirk 1, 2 Luck +2, and 99 Eggshell

: Use for 2 Quirk 1, 2 Luck +2, and 99 Eggshell aIgh1Q : Use for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshell

: Use for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshell updascension: Use for 10 Common Emblem, 10 Rare Emblem, 10 Epic Emblem, 2 Legendary Emblem, and 2 Mythical Emblem

+1 Blade Slayer Codes (Expired)

There are no inactive +1 Blade Slayer codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in +1 Blade Slayer

Redeeming +1 Blade Slayer codes is straightforward. Follow our detailed instructions to get freebies in seconds:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch +1 Blade Slayer on Roblox. Click the Shop icon on the left side of the screen. Choose the Code tab in the pop-up window. Insert a code from our list into the Please enter code text box. Hit the Get Reward button and claim your freebies!

