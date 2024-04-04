Category:
Codes
Video Games

Type Soul Codes (April 2024)

Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|
Published: Apr 4, 2024 06:48 am
Type Soul Official Art
Image via Type Soul

Not everyone is built to be a Soul Reaper. Some are more fit to be agents of chaos, Hollows, or pretentious Quincies. Luckily for you, you can be all of them! To make your switch from human to beings of the afterlife, we bring you Type://Soul codes.

Recommended Videos

All Type Soul Codes List

Type Soul Codes (Working)

  • delayedwhoops: Use for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll (New)
  • bloodedged: Use for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll (New)
  • ohwowcool: Use for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll (New)
  • nuovalovesquincy: Use for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
  • spiritgun: Use for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
  • happyeaster: Use for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
  • doomatearoom: Use for 5 Locked Element Rerolls, 5 Locked Clan Rerolls, and 5 Locked Weapon Rerolls
  • mainmenufixes: Use for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
  • tradehub: Use for Locked Element Reroll and Locked Weapon Reroll
  • happyhalloween: Use for a Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll
  • newclanwargame: Use for an Element Reroll

Type Soul Codes (Expired)

  • championshipandmasteryboxes
  • rankedmidseason
  • tamaiscool
  • newcodeoldbugged
  • watermelon
  • sorryforthat
  • midtermsover
  • contentcoming
  • haveagoodday
  • slowpace
  • thehonoredone
  • triplethreat
  • apologyforlate
  • middayfixes
  • 100kfavourites
  • segundanextupdate
  • fixedoldcode
  • eumorningupdate
  • latenightupdate
  • updatecomingsoon
  • 3shikaireroll
  • 80klikes
  • newgame
  • shutdownsrry
  • 55klikes
  • tyforfollows
  • 35klikes
  • 20klikes
  • 10klikes
  • sorryforshutdown

RelatedKaizen Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Type Soul

To redeem Type://Soul codes, follow our easy guide below:

Type Souls Code Redemption Guide
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Type://Souls on Roblox.
  2. Click the Gift icon in the top-left corner.
  3. Enter your code in the pop-up text box.
  4. Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your free goodies!

If you want to play more anime Roblox games with freebies, check out our Peroxide Codes and Anime Souls Simulator X Codes articles, too!

Post Tag:
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
Type://Souls
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The Floor Is Lava Codes
The Floor Is Lava Official Artwork
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
The Floor Is Lava Codes
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Roblox Strongman Simulator Codes
Promo image for Strongman Simulator.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Roblox Strongman Simulator Codes
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 4, 2024
Read Article UGC Don’t Move Codes (April 2024)
In-game image for UGC Don't Move.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
UGC Don’t Move Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The Floor Is Lava Codes
The Floor Is Lava Official Artwork
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
The Floor Is Lava Codes
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Roblox Strongman Simulator Codes
Promo image for Strongman Simulator.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Roblox Strongman Simulator Codes
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 4, 2024
Read Article UGC Don’t Move Codes (April 2024)
In-game image for UGC Don't Move.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
UGC Don’t Move Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 4, 2024
Author
Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.