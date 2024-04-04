Type Soul Codes (April 2024)

Not everyone is built to be a Soul Reaper. Some are more fit to be agents of chaos, Hollows, or pretentious Quincies. Luckily for you, you can be all of them! To make your switch from human to beings of the afterlife, we bring you Type://Soul codes.

All Type Soul Codes List

Type Soul Codes (Working)

delayedwhoops : Use for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll (New)

: Use for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll bloodedged : Use for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll (New)

: Use for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll ohwowcool : Use for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll (New)

: Use for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll nuovalovesquincy : Use for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll

: Use for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll spiritgun : Use for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll

: Use for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll happyeaster : Use for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll

: Use for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll doomatearoom : Use for 5 Locked Element Rerolls, 5 Locked Clan Rerolls, and 5 Locked Weapon Rerolls

: Use for 5 Locked Element Rerolls, 5 Locked Clan Rerolls, and 5 Locked Weapon Rerolls mainmenufixes : Use for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll

: Use for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll tradehub : Use for Locked Element Reroll and Locked Weapon Reroll

: Use for Locked Element Reroll and Locked Weapon Reroll happyhalloween : Use for a Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll

: Use for a Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll newclanwargame: Use for an Element Reroll

Type Soul Codes (Expired)

championshipandmasteryboxes

rankedmidseason

tamaiscool

newcodeoldbugged

watermelon

sorryforthat

midtermsover

contentcoming

haveagoodday

slowpace

thehonoredone

triplethreat

apologyforlate

middayfixes

100kfavourites

segundanextupdate

fixedoldcode

eumorningupdate

latenightupdate

updatecomingsoon

3shikaireroll

80klikes

newgame

shutdownsrry

55klikes

tyforfollows

35klikes

20klikes

10klikes

sorryforshutdown

How to Redeem Codes in Type Soul

To redeem Type://Soul codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Type://Souls on Roblox. Click the Gift icon in the top-left corner. Enter your code in the pop-up text box. Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your free goodies!

