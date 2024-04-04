Type Soul Codes (April 2024)

Not everyone is built to be a Soul Reaper. Some are more fit to be agents of chaos, Hollows, or pretentious Quincies. Luckily for you, you can be all of them! To make your switch from human to beings of the afterlife, we bring you Type://Soul codes.
All Type Soul Codes List
Type Soul Codes (Working)
- delayedwhoops: Use for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll (New)
- bloodedged: Use for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll (New)
- ohwowcool: Use for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll (New)
- nuovalovesquincy: Use for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- spiritgun: Use for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- happyeaster: Use for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- doomatearoom: Use for 5 Locked Element Rerolls, 5 Locked Clan Rerolls, and 5 Locked Weapon Rerolls
- mainmenufixes: Use for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- tradehub: Use for Locked Element Reroll and Locked Weapon Reroll
- happyhalloween: Use for a Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll
- newclanwargame: Use for an Element Reroll
Type Soul Codes (Expired)
- championshipandmasteryboxes
- rankedmidseason
- tamaiscool
- newcodeoldbugged
- watermelon
- sorryforthat
- midtermsover
- contentcoming
- haveagoodday
- slowpace
- thehonoredone
- triplethreat
- apologyforlate
- middayfixes
- 100kfavourites
- segundanextupdate
- fixedoldcode
- eumorningupdate
- latenightupdate
- updatecomingsoon
- 3shikaireroll
- 80klikes
- newgame
- shutdownsrry
- 55klikes
- tyforfollows
- 35klikes
- 20klikes
- 10klikes
- sorryforshutdown
How to Redeem Codes in Type Soul
To redeem Type://Soul codes, follow our easy guide below:
- Open Type://Souls on Roblox.
- Click the Gift icon in the top-left corner.
- Enter your code in the pop-up text box.
- Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your free goodies!
