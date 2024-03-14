Peroxide Codes (March 2024)

Peroxide is a fast-paced and often ruthless game, but every victory takes you one step closer to becoming the best fighter in this Bleach-inspired title—be it as a Soul Reaper, Hollow, or Quincy. Using Peroxide codes will help you level up faster so you can unleash your most powerful abilities.

All Peroxide Codes List

Peroxide Codes (Working)

UnluckyBruhxide : Use for 50 Product Essence (New)

: Use for 50 Product Essence 290kLikesLOOLOLOL : Use for 30 Product Essence (New)

: Use for 30 Product Essence 200MVisitsAwesome : Use for 25 Product Essence

: Use for 25 Product Essence ValentinesDayButNoValentines : Use for 45 Product Essence

: Use for 45 Product Essence FusionStopGamblingWorkOnTheGame : Use for 25 Product Essence

: Use for 25 Product Essence 15kSubsSoEpic : Use for 25 Product Essence

: Use for 25 Product Essence FusionForgotHowToShutdown : Use for Product Essence

: Use for Product Essence 190mVisitsThanks : Use for 30 Product Essence

: Use for 30 Product Essence ThanksForPingingAhmed : Use for 25 Product Essence

: Use for 25 Product Essence 280kLikesThankYouForYourSupport : Use for 25 Product Essence

: Use for 25 Product Essence 180mVistsTrollDelay : Use for 20 Product Essence

: Use for 20 Product Essence CodeCrittersVsBugFixersPart2 : Use for 15 Product Essence

: Use for 15 Product Essence CodeCrittersVsBugFixers : Use for 15 Product Essence

: Use for 15 Product Essence StopListeningToTrialMods : Use for 15 Product Essence

: Use for 15 Product Essence HappyNewYearJoMamaJoeBiden12121 : Use for 20 Product Essence

: Use for 20 Product Essence Chungsmas : Use for 30 Product Essence

: Use for 30 Product Essence 170mVisitsGuys : Use for 15 Product Essence

: Use for 15 Product Essence 270kLikesOhHowJolly : Use for 15 Product Essence

: Use for 15 Product Essence FBBossIncident : Use for 15 Product Essence

: Use for 15 Product Essence FBUpdate: Use for 1 Slot and 15 Product Essence

Peroxide Codes (Expired)

WatchBOk

40kLikesRobloxAPICantHandle60k

210kLikesJoeMama

SpudBugsUnite

50MVisits!?!?!Wow!!

ThanksGivingButAmerican

150kLikesJoeYipee1231123!!

TheApproachingStorm

RELEASE!!!!

160kLikes99IsoP

110mVisitsWTH

DevCelebrationRolandtime

50kLikesWowThatWasFast

230kLikesHolySpeedrun

WatchLamaYT

Sussyamogusimposter

140mVisitsJoeBiden

CorgiDubs

GankingSpudsHouse

100kLikesYouAllAreEatingGood

70mvisitsweirdgec

20MVisits!

HairRatsMatter155!

80MVisitsTyrone

Peroxide5kSubs

120kLikesHolyMoly

ImpostorvsCrewmate

30kLikesThanksForSupportingUs

60MVisits

200kLikesCritters

120MVisitsTheVoices

LOLSTUPIDHEADLESS

110mVisitsAwesome

YTFat

180kLikesUpdateSoon

90MVisitswowzers

40MVisits!!!

WungusVsRoblox—

190KLikesWOW

RAIGABOMBU

RobloxOutageNumber2Trillion

FusionIsAWungus

ThxForFollowingTyDev10!

BaskingSharkDay

WAVE2!!!!!!!!!!

170KLikesCodeGoblins

260kLikesWhatTheJoe

GrilledCheeseFluffy

WatchAdrianYT

EmergencyShutdownCodeForBrokenServers

FungusAmongus10K

10MVisits!

250kLikesWungusApproves

80kLikesSorryForACStrikes

HalloweenOmg2

OOPS

140kLikesNewContentSoon

Only10PeWHAAAAT

GrimaceAmongus

ThxForSurvey

AmogusGrimaceShake

150mVisitsThanksForContinuedSupport

WatchingLagotholis

DataOopsieDaisy1

110kLikesYouLittleCritters

60MVisits!??!?!!?

130kLikesInfiniteCodes

ApeirophobiaChapter2

CodeGoblins

Grimdub10k

TheNightOfTheWungus

Peroxide10kSubs

UpdateThisWeekend

200kFavs

30MVisits!

130MVisitsHolyMoly

60kLikesHiGuys

DataOopsieDaisy2

VerminUpdate

240kLikesChill

How to Redeem Codes in Peroxide

Redeeming Peroxide codes can be a bit of a hassle, but don’t worry—here are the instructions you need to follow:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Run Peroxide in Roblox. Finish the tutorial so you can open the Settings menu. Click on the Settings icon in the top-left corner. Go to the Settings tab. Enter a code into the Code Here field. Press Enter to get your free rewards!

If you want to find more codes for popular Roblox games, check out our articles on Anime Spirits codes and Anime Dungeon Fighters codes and get your hands on all the free stuff while it's still available!