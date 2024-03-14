Category:
Peroxide Codes (March 2024)

Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|
Published: Mar 14, 2024 11:24 am
Peroxide promo image.
Image via [Peroxide]

Peroxide is a fast-paced and often ruthless game, but every victory takes you one step closer to becoming the best fighter in this Bleach-inspired title—be it as a Soul Reaper, Hollow, or Quincy. Using Peroxide codes will help you level up faster so you can unleash your most powerful abilities.

Recommended Videos

All Peroxide Codes List

Peroxide Codes (Working)

  • UnluckyBruhxide: Use for 50 Product Essence (New)
  • 290kLikesLOOLOLOL: Use for 30 Product Essence (New)
  • 200MVisitsAwesome: Use for 25 Product Essence
  • ValentinesDayButNoValentines: Use for 45 Product Essence
  • FusionStopGamblingWorkOnTheGame: Use for 25 Product Essence
  • 15kSubsSoEpic: Use for 25 Product Essence
  • FusionForgotHowToShutdown: Use for Product Essence
  • 190mVisitsThanks: Use for 30 Product Essence
  • ThanksForPingingAhmed: Use for 25 Product Essence
  • 280kLikesThankYouForYourSupport: Use for 25 Product Essence
  • 180mVistsTrollDelay: Use for 20 Product Essence
  • CodeCrittersVsBugFixersPart2: Use for 15 Product Essence
  • CodeCrittersVsBugFixers: Use for 15 Product Essence
  • StopListeningToTrialMods: Use for 15 Product Essence
  • HappyNewYearJoMamaJoeBiden12121: Use for 20 Product Essence
  • Chungsmas: Use for 30 Product Essence
  • 170mVisitsGuys: Use for 15 Product Essence
  • 270kLikesOhHowJolly: Use for 15 Product Essence
  • FBBossIncident: Use for 15 Product Essence
  • FBUpdate: Use for 1 Slot and 15 Product Essence

Peroxide Codes (Expired)

  • WatchBOk
  • 40kLikesRobloxAPICantHandle60k
  • 210kLikesJoeMama
  • SpudBugsUnite
  • 50MVisits!?!?!Wow!!
  • ThanksGivingButAmerican
  • 150kLikesJoeYipee1231123!!
  • TheApproachingStorm
  • RELEASE!!!!
  • 160kLikes99IsoP
  • 110mVisitsWTH
  • DevCelebrationRolandtime
  • 50kLikesWowThatWasFast
  • 230kLikesHolySpeedrun
  • WatchLamaYT
  • Sussyamogusimposter
  • 140mVisitsJoeBiden
  • CorgiDubs
  • GankingSpudsHouse
  • 100kLikesYouAllAreEatingGood
  • 70mvisitsweirdgec
  • 20MVisits!
  • HairRatsMatter155!
  • 80MVisitsTyrone
  • Peroxide5kSubs
  • 120kLikesHolyMoly
  • ImpostorvsCrewmate
  • 30kLikesThanksForSupportingUs
  • 60MVisits
  • 200kLikesCritters
  • 120MVisitsTheVoices
  • LOLSTUPIDHEADLESS
  • 110mVisitsAwesome
  • YTFat
  • 180kLikesUpdateSoon
  • 90MVisitswowzers
  • 40MVisits!!!
  • WungusVsRoblox—
  • 190KLikesWOW
  • RAIGABOMBU
  • RobloxOutageNumber2Trillion
  • FusionIsAWungus
  • ThxForFollowingTyDev10!
  • BaskingSharkDay
  • WAVE2!!!!!!!!!!
  • 170KLikesCodeGoblins
  • 260kLikesWhatTheJoe
  • GrilledCheeseFluffy
  • WatchAdrianYT
  • EmergencyShutdownCodeForBrokenServers
  • FungusAmongus10K
  • 10MVisits!
  • 250kLikesWungusApproves
  • 80kLikesSorryForACStrikes
  • HalloweenOmg2
  • OOPS
  • 140kLikesNewContentSoon
  • Only10PeWHAAAAT
  • GrimaceAmongus
  • ThxForSurvey
  • AmogusGrimaceShake
  • 150mVisitsThanksForContinuedSupport
  • WatchingLagotholis
  • DataOopsieDaisy1
  • 110kLikesYouLittleCritters
  • 60MVisits!??!?!!?
  • 130kLikesInfiniteCodes
  • ApeirophobiaChapter2
  • CodeGoblins
  • Grimdub10k
  • TheNightOfTheWungus
  • Peroxide10kSubs
  • UpdateThisWeekend
  • 200kFavs
  • 30MVisits!
  • 130MVisitsHolyMoly
  • 60kLikesHiGuys
  • DataOopsieDaisy2
  • VerminUpdate
  • 240kLikesChill

How to Redeem Codes in Peroxide

Redeeming Peroxide codes can be a bit of a hassle, but don’t worry—here are the instructions you need to follow:

How to redeem codes in Peroxide.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Run Peroxide in Roblox.
  2. Finish the tutorial so you can open the Settings menu.
  3. Click on the Settings icon in the top-left corner.
  4. Go to the Settings tab.
  5. Enter a code into the Code Here field.
  6. Press Enter to get your free rewards!

If you want to find more codes for popular Roblox games, check out our articles on Anime Spirits codes and Anime Dungeon Fighters codes and get your hands on all the free stuff while it’s still available!

Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.