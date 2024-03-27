Hunter X Anomaly codes give Money, Potential, various Rerolls, and other freebies that can help you level up more easily. Redeem the codes listed below to switch Clans, increase your warrior’s stats, and get better equipment to defeat all the opponents!

All Hunter X Anomaly Codes List

Hunter X Anomaly Codes (Working)

FameIsOutNow : Use for Clan Reroll (New)

: Use for Clan Reroll RevertedStats : Use for Clan Reroll

: Use for Clan Reroll SorryForTheWait : Use for Potential Reroll

: Use for Potential Reroll HereAsOurSorry : Use for Hatsu Reroll

: Use for Hatsu Reroll TYFOR1K : Use for Nen Clan Reroll

: Use for Nen Clan Reroll Rage! : Use for Clan Reroll

: Use for Clan Reroll Zeno! : Use for Clan Reroll

: Use for Clan Reroll Dragons! : Use for Natural Potential

: Use for Natural Potential Update5! : Use for Natural Potential

: Use for Natural Potential 700KLIKES! : Use for Hatsu Reroll

: Use for Hatsu Reroll 600KLIKES! : Use for Hatsu Reroll

: Use for Hatsu Reroll 500KLIKES! : Use for Hatsu Reroll

: Use for Hatsu Reroll VampKingMv! : Use for Clan Reroll

: Use for Clan Reroll NenKillerDropped! : Use for Money

: Use for Money FlameReworked! : Use for Hatsu

: Use for Hatsu SorryForTheDelay! : Use for Potential

: Use for Potential LysolStinks! : Use for Hatsu

: Use for Hatsu ChiefIsAwesome! : Use for Money

: Use for Money RerollMyAuraPlz!: Use for Aura Reroll

Hunter X Anomaly Codes (Expired)

Hunt!

GodSpeedMode!

MvTheGoat!

300KVISITS

ChiefSmells!

SorryForTheBugs!

CyrusckHater!

IHateCyrusck!

700LIKES

ThanksLysolForHelping!

SorryForBugs!

MOREHUNTEREXAMS!

MajorBugFix!

GoodLuckOnHatsu!

Godspeed!

BlueFlames!

Smoke!

UPDATE2!

Buddha!

BugFixes1!

FlameReworkNow!

BakanaSaveUs!

600LIKES

NoMoreCYRUSCK!

3kJoins!

Update3!

200KVISITS

NewJobs!

BugFixes2!

NenKillerDelay!

NewIsland!

200Likes!

Water!

How to Redeem Codes in Hunter X Anomaly

Follow the steps below to redeem Hunter X Anomaly codes effortlessly.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Hunter X Anomaly on Roblox. Click the Settings button in the upper left corner of the screen. Click on Codes. Enter your code into the Code here… text box. Click Submit to claim your free goodies.

If you’re a fan of the Jujutsu Kaizen series, check out our Grand Kaizen Codes and Kaizen Codes articles to get free goodies that will enhance your gameplay.

