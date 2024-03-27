Hunter X Anomaly codes give Money, Potential, various Rerolls, and other freebies that can help you level up more easily. Redeem the codes listed below to switch Clans, increase your warrior’s stats, and get better equipment to defeat all the opponents!
All Hunter X Anomaly Codes List
Hunter X Anomaly Codes (Working)
- FameIsOutNow: Use for Clan Reroll (New)
- RevertedStats: Use for Clan Reroll
- SorryForTheWait: Use for Potential Reroll
- HereAsOurSorry: Use for Hatsu Reroll
- TYFOR1K: Use for Nen Clan Reroll
- Rage!: Use for Clan Reroll
- Zeno!: Use for Clan Reroll
- Dragons!: Use for Natural Potential
- Update5!: Use for Natural Potential
- 700KLIKES!: Use for Hatsu Reroll
- 600KLIKES!: Use for Hatsu Reroll
- 500KLIKES!: Use for Hatsu Reroll
- VampKingMv!: Use for Clan Reroll
- NenKillerDropped!: Use for Money
- FlameReworked!: Use for Hatsu
- SorryForTheDelay!: Use for Potential
- LysolStinks!: Use for Hatsu
- ChiefIsAwesome!: Use for Money
- RerollMyAuraPlz!: Use for Aura Reroll
Hunter X Anomaly Codes (Expired)
- Hunt!
- GodSpeedMode!
- MvTheGoat!
- 300KVISITS
- ChiefSmells!
- SorryForTheBugs!
- CyrusckHater!
- IHateCyrusck!
- 700LIKES
- ThanksLysolForHelping!
- SorryForBugs!
- MOREHUNTEREXAMS!
- MajorBugFix!
- GoodLuckOnHatsu!
- Godspeed!
- BlueFlames!
- Smoke!
- UPDATE2!
- Buddha!
- BugFixes1!
- FlameReworkNow!
- BakanaSaveUs!
- 600LIKES
- NoMoreCYRUSCK!
- 3kJoins!
- Update3!
- 200KVISITS
- NewJobs!
- BugFixes2!
- NenKillerDelay!
- NewIsland!
- 200Likes!
- Water!
How to Redeem Codes in Hunter X Anomaly
Follow the steps below to redeem Hunter X Anomaly codes effortlessly.
- Open Hunter X Anomaly on Roblox.
- Click the Settings button in the upper left corner of the screen.
- Click on Codes.
- Enter your code into the Code here… text box.
- Click Submit to claim your free goodies.
