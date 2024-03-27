Category:
Video Games
Codes

Hunter X Anomaly Codes

Image of Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic
|
Published: Mar 27, 2024 06:38 am
Hunter X Anomaly promo image
Image via Hunter X Anomaly

Hunter X Anomaly codes give Money, Potential, various Rerolls, and other freebies that can help you level up more easily. Redeem the codes listed below to switch Clans, increase your warrior’s stats, and get better equipment to defeat all the opponents!

Recommended Videos

All Hunter X Anomaly Codes List

Hunter X Anomaly Codes (Working)

  • FameIsOutNow: Use for Clan Reroll (New)
  • RevertedStats: Use for Clan Reroll
  • SorryForTheWait: Use for Potential Reroll
  • HereAsOurSorry: Use for Hatsu Reroll
  • TYFOR1K: Use for Nen Clan Reroll
  • Rage!: Use for Clan Reroll
  • Zeno!: Use for Clan Reroll
  • Dragons!: Use for Natural Potential
  • Update5!: Use for Natural Potential
  • 700KLIKES!: Use for Hatsu Reroll
  • 600KLIKES!: Use for Hatsu Reroll
  • 500KLIKES!: Use for Hatsu Reroll
  • VampKingMv!: Use for Clan Reroll
  • NenKillerDropped!: Use for Money
  • FlameReworked!: Use for Hatsu
  • SorryForTheDelay!: Use for Potential
  • LysolStinks!: Use for Hatsu
  • ChiefIsAwesome!: Use for Money
  • RerollMyAuraPlz!: Use for Aura Reroll

Hunter X Anomaly Codes (Expired)

  • Hunt!
  • GodSpeedMode!
  • MvTheGoat!
  • 300KVISITS
  • ChiefSmells!
  • SorryForTheBugs!
  • CyrusckHater!
  • IHateCyrusck!
  • 700LIKES
  • ThanksLysolForHelping!
  • SorryForBugs!
  • MOREHUNTEREXAMS!
  • MajorBugFix!
  • GoodLuckOnHatsu!
  • Godspeed!
  • BlueFlames!
  • Smoke!
  • UPDATE2!
  • Buddha!
  • BugFixes1!
  • FlameReworkNow!
  • BakanaSaveUs!
  • 600LIKES
  • NoMoreCYRUSCK!
  • 3kJoins!
  • Update3!
  • 200KVISITS
  • NewJobs!
  • BugFixes2!
  • NenKillerDelay!
  • NewIsland!
  • 200Likes!
  • Water!

Related: Project Ghoul Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Hunter X Anomaly

Follow the steps below to redeem Hunter X Anomaly codes effortlessly.

How to redeem codes in Hunter X Anomaly
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Hunter X Anomaly on Roblox.
  2. Click the Settings button in the upper left corner of the screen.
  3. Click on Codes.
  4. Enter your code into the Code here… text box.
  5. Click Submit to claim your free goodies.

If you’re a fan of the Jujutsu Kaizen series, check out our Grand Kaizen Codes and Kaizen Codes articles to get free goodies that will enhance your gameplay.

Post Tag:
Hunter X Anomaly
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator Codes (March 2024)
Tower Defense Simulator Promo Image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Tower Defense Simulator Codes (March 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Mar 27, 2024
Read Article The Floor Is Lava Codes (March 2024)
The Floor Is Lava Official Artwork
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
The Floor Is Lava Codes (March 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Mar 27, 2024
Read Article Jupiter Florida Codes (March 2024)
Jupiter Florida promo image.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Jupiter Florida Codes (March 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Mar 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator Codes (March 2024)
Tower Defense Simulator Promo Image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Tower Defense Simulator Codes (March 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Mar 27, 2024
Read Article The Floor Is Lava Codes (March 2024)
The Floor Is Lava Official Artwork
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
The Floor Is Lava Codes (March 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Mar 27, 2024
Read Article Jupiter Florida Codes (March 2024)
Jupiter Florida promo image.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Jupiter Florida Codes (March 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Mar 27, 2024
Author
Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.