Kaizen Codes (March 2024)

Vuk Vladisavljev
Published: Mar 15, 2024 08:05 am
Kaizen promo image.
Image via Grifon Games

Immerse yourself in a world filled with challenges inspired by the popular Jujutsu Kaisen series. Show off your powerful skills on both other players and NPCs. The road ahead is tough, so use Kaizen codes to journey from a rookie to a Jujutsu Sorcerer in no time!

All Kaizen Codes List

Kaizen Codes (Working)

  • INVERTED_SPEAR_UPDT: Use for 8 Clan Spins
  • DOUBLE_MODULE: Use for the Module Drop Chance for 30 mins
  • SPEAR_DELAY_CODE: Use for 9 Clan Spins
  • CHECK_GAME_SHOP: Use for 8 Clan Spins
  • SUB_TO_GRIFON_GAMES_2: Use for Clan Spins and Module
  • BLACKFLASH_DELAY_WHOOPS: Use for Clan Spins and Module

Kaizen Codes (Expired)

  • CHRISTMAS2023
  • BUG_FIX
  • THANKS_FOR_14_MIL
  • TOJI_SOON
  • FOURSPINS
  • MORE_UPDATES_SOON
  • SUB_TO_GRIFON_GAMES
  • PVP_SOON!
  • 20KLIKES!
  • 6KPLAYERS!
  • ALPHA!
  • 5_FREE_SPINS

How to Redeem Codes in Kaizen

To redeem codes in Kaizen, follow these steps:

How to redeem Kaizen codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Kaizen in Roblox.
  2. Click on the Book icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Click on the cog icon in the extended menu to go to Settings.
  4. Input a code into the Enter Code Here field.
  5. Click on Redeem to get your free rewards!

If you’re on the lookout for more Roblox codes, check out our articles on Project XL v6.05 codes and Anime Souls Simulator X codes, and get your hands on all the freebies before they’re gone!

