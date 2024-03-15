Kaizen Codes (March 2024)

Immerse yourself in a world filled with challenges inspired by the popular Jujutsu Kaisen series. Show off your powerful skills on both other players and NPCs. The road ahead is tough, so use Kaizen codes to journey from a rookie to a Jujutsu Sorcerer in no time!
All Kaizen Codes List
Kaizen Codes (Working)
- INVERTED_SPEAR_UPDT: Use for 8 Clan Spins
- DOUBLE_MODULE: Use for the Module Drop Chance for 30 mins
- SPEAR_DELAY_CODE: Use for 9 Clan Spins
- CHECK_GAME_SHOP: Use for 8 Clan Spins
- SUB_TO_GRIFON_GAMES_2: Use for Clan Spins and Module
- BLACKFLASH_DELAY_WHOOPS: Use for Clan Spins and Module
Kaizen Codes (Expired)
- CHRISTMAS2023
- BUG_FIX
- THANKS_FOR_14_MIL
- TOJI_SOON
- FOURSPINS
- MORE_UPDATES_SOON
- SUB_TO_GRIFON_GAMES
- PVP_SOON!
- 20KLIKES!
- 6KPLAYERS!
- ALPHA!
- 5_FREE_SPINS
How to Redeem Codes in Kaizen
To redeem codes in Kaizen, follow these steps:
- Launch Kaizen in Roblox.
- Click on the Book icon on the left side of the screen.
- Click on the cog icon in the extended menu to go to Settings.
- Input a code into the Enter Code Here field.
- Click on Redeem to get your free rewards!
