Kaizen Codes (March 2024)

Immerse yourself in a world filled with challenges inspired by the popular Jujutsu Kaisen series. Show off your powerful skills on both other players and NPCs. The road ahead is tough, so use Kaizen codes to journey from a rookie to a Jujutsu Sorcerer in no time!

All Kaizen Codes List

Kaizen Codes (Working)

INVERTED_SPEAR_UPDT : Use for 8 Clan Spins

: Use for 8 Clan Spins DOUBLE_MODULE : Use for the Module Drop Chance for 30 mins

: Use for the Module Drop Chance for 30 mins SPEAR_DELAY_CODE : Use for 9 Clan Spins

: Use for 9 Clan Spins CHECK_GAME_SHOP : Use for 8 Clan Spins

: Use for 8 Clan Spins SUB_TO_GRIFON_GAMES_2 : Use for Clan Spins and Module

: Use for Clan Spins and Module BLACKFLASH_DELAY_WHOOPS: Use for Clan Spins and Module

Kaizen Codes (Expired)

CHRISTMAS2023

BUG_FIX

THANKS_FOR_14_MIL

TOJI_SOON

FOURSPINS

MORE_UPDATES_SOON

SUB_TO_GRIFON_GAMES

PVP_SOON!

20KLIKES!

6KPLAYERS!

ALPHA!

5_FREE_SPINS

How to Redeem Codes in Kaizen

To redeem codes in Kaizen, follow these steps:

Launch Kaizen in Roblox. Click on the Book icon on the left side of the screen. Click on the cog icon in the extended menu to go to Settings. Input a code into the Enter Code Here field. Click on Redeem to get your free rewards!

