Project XL v6 05 Codes (February 2024)

In Project XL v6.05, you can create a powerful anime hero who defeats mobs to boost stats. To get better classes and specializations, you have to train and fight, but you can also redeem Project XL v6.05 codes to get free XP, Gold, and more!

All Project XL v6.05 Codes List

Active Project XL v6.05 Codes

Update1Soon : Use for x250k Gold and x2 Mastery for 1 hour (requires lvl +200) (New)

: Use for x250k Gold and x2 Mastery for 1 hour (requires lvl +200) ThanksFor100kPlays : Use for x500k Mastery Experience

: Use for x500k Mastery Experience Thanksfor500likes: Use for x500k Mastery Experience

Expired Project XL v6.05 Codes

SorryForShutDown!

SorryEveryone

How to Redeem Codes in Project XL v6.05

To redeem Project XL v6.05 codes properly, follow our guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Project XL v6.05 in Roblox. Click the Settings button on the left side of your screen. Type the code into the text area in the lower-right corner of the new window. Press Enter and claim your reward.

