Anime Rangers Codes

Published: Mar 21, 2024 11:40 am
Combine anime heroes from different shows and discover their unique abilities to create an unbeatable defense force in Anime Rangers! Prevent multiple waves of enemies from destroying your base and upgrade towers with various resources that you can get from Anime Rangers codes—if you redeem them fast enough. 

All Anime Rangers Codes List

Anime Rangers Codes (Working)

  • 4KLikes: Use for 300 Gems and 10 Crystals (New)
  • AnimeBoyMadCuzDiscordPing: Use for 100 Gems (New)
  • ShutdownIn5Mins: Use for 50 Gems (New)
  • Sub2SilverPond: Use for 15 Gems and 1 Crystal
  • SorryForShutdown: Use for 125 Gems and 20 Crystals
  • FreeCrystal: Use for 20 Crystals
  • UPDATE1: Use for 150 Gems
  • Shutdown2: Use for 50 Gems
  • Sub2HOLYSHz: Use for 15 Gems and 1 Crystal
  • BroMyDataStore: Use for 50 Gems and 10 Crystals
  • SECRETONTOP: Use for 50 Gems
  • Sub2NUTNGa: Use for 15 Gems and 1 Crystal
  • ThankFor1M: Use for 150 Gems and 2 Crystals

Anime Rangers Codes (Expired)

  • Rangers
  • 200Active
  • UpdateSoon
  • Sub2MAKUNA
  • Sub2Dinoz Ch
  • 5KVisits
  • Shutdown
  • FixBigBugSorrySorry2
  • 150KVisitsThankYou
  • CriticalShutdown
  • FixBigBugSorrySorry
  • Release
  • ILoveNineSanti
  • FreeGemsSoGood
  • 500KVisitsThankYou
  • Sub2EZXXZ

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Rangers

Redeeming Anime Rangers codes is a piece of cake! Just follow our instructions below:

How to redeem codes in Anime Rangers
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Anime Rangers on Roblox.
  2. Click the checkmark icon on the right side of the screen.
  3. Insert a code from our list into the Code Here pop-up text box.
  4. Hit the Redeem button to grab your freebies!

If you want to test your skills in other popular Roblox tower defense games, check out our Toilet Verse Tower Defense Codes and Lethal Tower Defense Codes articles and grab useful freebies for those titles as well!

Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović, our resident codes expert, excels in uncovering the latest Roblox and mobile game codes, enhancing the gaming experience for our community. With a gaming journey that began alongside the release of the first Splinter Cell in 2002, his expertise is grounded in years of diverse gaming history. An enthusiast of games like Overcooked 2, NBA, and Call of Duty, Andrija’s downtime is spent engaging in these favorites, often juxtaposed with his culinary passion for making his beloved pasta.