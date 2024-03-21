Combine anime heroes from different shows and discover their unique abilities to create an unbeatable defense force in Anime Rangers! Prevent multiple waves of enemies from destroying your base and upgrade towers with various resources that you can get from Anime Rangers codes—if you redeem them fast enough.
All Anime Rangers Codes List
Anime Rangers Codes (Working)
- 4KLikes: Use for 300 Gems and 10 Crystals (New)
- AnimeBoyMadCuzDiscordPing: Use for 100 Gems (New)
- ShutdownIn5Mins: Use for 50 Gems (New)
- Sub2SilverPond: Use for 15 Gems and 1 Crystal
- SorryForShutdown: Use for 125 Gems and 20 Crystals
- FreeCrystal: Use for 20 Crystals
- UPDATE1: Use for 150 Gems
- Shutdown2: Use for 50 Gems
- Sub2HOLYSHz: Use for 15 Gems and 1 Crystal
- BroMyDataStore: Use for 50 Gems and 10 Crystals
- SECRETONTOP: Use for 50 Gems
- Sub2NUTNGa: Use for 15 Gems and 1 Crystal
- ThankFor1M: Use for 150 Gems and 2 Crystals
Anime Rangers Codes (Expired)
- Rangers
- 200Active
- UpdateSoon
- Sub2MAKUNA
- Sub2Dinoz Ch
- 5KVisits
- Shutdown
- FixBigBugSorrySorry2
- 150KVisitsThankYou
- CriticalShutdown
- FixBigBugSorrySorry
- Release
- ILoveNineSanti
- FreeGemsSoGood
- 500KVisitsThankYou
- Sub2EZXXZ
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Rangers
Redeeming Anime Rangers codes is a piece of cake! Just follow our instructions below:
- Launch Anime Rangers on Roblox.
- Click the checkmark icon on the right side of the screen.
- Insert a code from our list into the Code Here pop-up text box.
- Hit the Redeem button to grab your freebies!
If you want to test your skills in other popular Roblox tower defense games, check out our Toilet Verse Tower Defense Codes and Lethal Tower Defense Codes articles and grab useful freebies for those titles as well!