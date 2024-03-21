Combine anime heroes from different shows and discover their unique abilities to create an unbeatable defense force in Anime Rangers! Prevent multiple waves of enemies from destroying your base and upgrade towers with various resources that you can get from Anime Rangers codes—if you redeem them fast enough.

All Anime Rangers Codes List

Anime Rangers Codes (Working)

4KLikes : Use for 300 Gems and 10 Crystals (New)

: Use for 300 Gems and 10 Crystals AnimeBoyMadCuzDiscordPing : Use for 100 Gems (New)

: Use for 100 Gems ShutdownIn5Mins : Use for 50 Gems (New)

: Use for 50 Gems Sub2SilverPond : Use for 15 Gems and 1 Crystal

: Use for 15 Gems and 1 Crystal SorryForShutdown : Use for 125 Gems and 20 Crystals

: Use for 125 Gems and 20 Crystals FreeCrystal : Use for 20 Crystals

: Use for 20 Crystals UPDATE1 : Use for 150 Gems

: Use for 150 Gems Shutdown2 : Use for 50 Gems

: Use for 50 Gems Sub2HOLYSHz : Use for 15 Gems and 1 Crystal

: Use for 15 Gems and 1 Crystal BroMyDataStore : Use for 50 Gems and 10 Crystals

: Use for 50 Gems and 10 Crystals SECRETONTOP : Use for 50 Gems

: Use for 50 Gems Sub2NUTNGa : Use for 15 Gems and 1 Crystal

: Use for 15 Gems and 1 Crystal ThankFor1M: Use for 150 Gems and 2 Crystals

Anime Rangers Codes (Expired)

Rangers

200Active

UpdateSoon

Sub2MAKUNA

Sub2Dinoz Ch

5KVisits

Shutdown

FixBigBugSorrySorry2

150KVisitsThankYou

CriticalShutdown

FixBigBugSorrySorry

Release

ILoveNineSanti

FreeGemsSoGood

500KVisitsThankYou

Sub2EZXXZ

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Rangers

Redeeming Anime Rangers codes is a piece of cake! Just follow our instructions below:

Launch Anime Rangers on Roblox. Click the checkmark icon on the right side of the screen. Insert a code from our list into the Code Here pop-up text box. Hit the Redeem button to grab your freebies!

