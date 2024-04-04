A Universal Time Codes (April 2024)

A Universal Time is an anime fan’s dream come true—play as your favorite anime character in a variety of game modes, including regular campaign, PvP, and training. Collecting characters takes time and effort, so use A Universal Time codes to play as any anime hero from the get-go!
All A Universal Time Codes List
A Universal Time Codes (Active)
- There are currently no active A Universal Time codes.
A Universal Time Codes (Expired)
- BonRestorePack2
- PuddestApologyVideo
- Reaper
- melon
- AsgoreFanClub
- Grindfest
- NAHIDWIN
- Ascension
- GrindNeverStops
- PhantomBlood
- BattleTendency
- 1MillionMembers
- UCOINSCOMPENSATION2
- ILOVEGACHA
- NewStandsWoo
- BonRestorePack
- UCOINSCOMPENSATION
How to Redeem Codes in A Universal Time
Redeeming A Universal Time codes requires more steps than the same process in most other Roblox titles. Follow our tutorial below:
- Join the Universe Time Studio Roblox group.
- Run A Universal Time in Roblox.
- Choose a game mode.
- Press M to open the main menu.
- Go to Shop.
- Click on Miscellaneous in the menu on the left.
- Input a code into the Code field.
- Click on Redeem Code to grab your freebies!
