A Universal Time Codes (April 2024)

A Universal Time is an anime fan’s dream come true—play as your favorite anime character in a variety of game modes, including regular campaign, PvP, and training. Collecting characters takes time and effort, so use A Universal Time codes to play as any anime hero from the get-go!

All A Universal Time Codes List

A Universal Time Codes (Active)

There are currently no active A Universal Time codes.

A Universal Time Codes (Expired)

BonRestorePack2

PuddestApologyVideo

Reaper

melon

AsgoreFanClub

Grindfest

NAHIDWIN

Ascension

GrindNeverStops

PhantomBlood

BattleTendency

1MillionMembers

UCOINSCOMPENSATION2

ILOVEGACHA

NewStandsWoo

BonRestorePack

UCOINSCOMPENSATION

How to Redeem Codes in A Universal Time

Redeeming A Universal Time codes requires more steps than the same process in most other Roblox titles. Follow our tutorial below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Join the Universe Time Studio Roblox group. Run A Universal Time in Roblox. Choose a game mode. Press M to open the main menu. Go to Shop. Click on Miscellaneous in the menu on the left. Input a code into the Code field. Click on Redeem Code to grab your freebies!

