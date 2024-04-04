Category:
A Universal Time Codes (April 2024)

Published: Apr 4, 2024 09:40 am
A Universal Time is an anime fan’s dream come true—play as your favorite anime character in a variety of game modes, including regular campaign, PvP, and training. Collecting characters takes time and effort, so use A Universal Time codes to play as any anime hero from the get-go!

All A Universal Time Codes List

A Universal Time Codes (Active)

  • There are currently no active A Universal Time codes.

A Universal Time Codes (Expired)

  • BonRestorePack2
  • PuddestApologyVideo
  • Reaper
  • melon
  • AsgoreFanClub
  • Grindfest
  • NAHIDWIN
  • Ascension
  • GrindNeverStops
  • PhantomBlood
  • BattleTendency
  • 1MillionMembers
  • UCOINSCOMPENSATION2
  • ILOVEGACHA
  • NewStandsWoo
  • BonRestorePack
  • UCOINSCOMPENSATION

How to Redeem Codes in A Universal Time

Redeeming A Universal Time codes requires more steps than the same process in most other Roblox titles. Follow our tutorial below:

  1. Join the Universe Time Studio Roblox group.
  2. Run A Universal Time in Roblox.
  3. Choose a game mode.
  4. Press M to open the main menu.
  5. Go to Shop.
  6. Click on Miscellaneous in the menu on the left.
  7. Input a code into the Code field.
  8. Click on Redeem Code to grab your freebies!

If you love playing anime-inspired Roblox titles, check out our articles on Anime Rangers codes and Anime Spirits codes, and collect all the free rewards for those games, too!

Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.