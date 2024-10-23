Capybara Go Codes (October 2024)

Updated: October 23, 2024 Checked for the latest codes.

They’re cute, but it’s just the tip of the iceberg. These capybaras are forceful and ready to fight whenever necessary. Improve their skills after each battle, collect various resources along the way, and give your best against annoying bosses. All in all, Capybara Go is one hell of an idle RPG experience.

If you’re hunting for free prizes, take a break and check this guide for the latest Capybara Go codes. They can provide you with extra Gems, Keys, Eggs, Food, and much more, but you have to act fast and redeem them while you can. For a similar and cute title with rewards, check out our Tsuki’s Odyssey codes list.

All Capybara Go Codes List

Working Capybara Go Codes

lucky2024 : Use for x100 Gem and 1 Legendary Key

: Use for x100 Gem and 1 Legendary Key CP999 : Use for 15 Pet Eggs and 200 Pet Food

: Use for 15 Pet Eggs and 200 Pet Food LUCKY2024 : Use for x100 Gem and 1 Legendary Key

: Use for x100 Gem and 1 Legendary Key capybaragogo : Use for x300 Gems

: Use for x300 Gems CP888 : Use for 1 Gold Key and x20 Stamina

: Use for 1 Gold Key and x20 Stamina CP666: Use for x5 Silver Key

Expired Capybara Go Codes

There are currently no inactive Capybara Go codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Capybara Go

If redeeming Capybara Go codes (available on the App Store and Google Play) seems challenging to you, follow our precise instructions below:

Launch Capybara Go on your device. Hit the avatar picture in the top-left corner. Copy your UID number. Go to the Capybara Go code redemption page. Paste your UID in the Game ID textbox. Insert a code from our list (or copy and paste it) into the Rewards Code textbox. Hit the Redeem button, and go back to the game to claim rewards in the Mail.

How to Get More Capybara Go Codes

Save this page (CTRL+D) and come back often because we hunt for the latest Capybara Go codes while maintaining our Working list daily. If there is a new drop, we’ll be the first ones to know.

However, if you want to get more familiar with the developers, updates, and special events, check their social media channels:

Why Are My Capybara Go Codes Not Working?

Always double-check your spelling when entering Capybara Go codes because of typos, but to avoid them without any effort whatsoever, copy one from our Working list and paste it straight into the game. One more thing you should pay attention to is their expiration date. If you try redeeming one and don’t get a notification, that means the code has expired, and you’re too late.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Capybara Go

Aside from redeeming Capybara Go codes for freebies, you can visit the daily benefits tab and claim various gifts. Also, remember that you’ll be rewarded after every successful fight. If you want to chase even more freebies, visit the developer’s social media platforms that we linked above.

What Is Capybara Go?

Capybara Go is an adventure RPG like no other. Play with cute and furry capybaras in roguelike adventure, fight against various creatures, and improve their skills after every fight, but make sure to be prepared if you run into a demon because it’s one of the toughest opponents. Also, if you need any help or just want to grab free resources, check this guide for the latest codes.

