Your Bizarre Adventure Codes (March 2024)

Enter the Crazy Noisy Bizarre Town that fuses all the best parts of Jojo into one seamless world. Explore various regions as you sense the presence of an enemy Stand. Use Your Bizarre Adventure codes and obtain Stand Arrows and Rokakaka, which change your Stands and boost your stats!

All Your Bizarre Adventure Codes List

Your Bizarre Adventure Codes (Working)

STICKYANDFRUITY2 : Use for 20 Rokakakas

: Use for 20 Rokakakas SORRYFORGUTSQUESTBUG : Use for a Lucky Arrow

: Use for a Lucky Arrow YBANUDONTDELAYANUPDATECHALLENGE : Use for Rokakaka

: Use for Rokakaka MERRYCHRISTMAS: Use for a Lucky Arrow

Your Bizarre Adventure Codes (Expired)

YESSIRMY3VAMPMAINSRISEUP

FREESTANDSKIN

THIS CODE MAKES ME SOFT AND WET

YUMMERSONEMILLIONLIKES

SORRYABOUTYOURQUESTS

HUGE

YAREYAREDAWA

OMG700LIKES

ILY

600LIKESFTW

200LIKESBRUH

THIS UPDATE WAS MADE IN HEAVEN

STAR CODE INFERNASU

How to Redeem Codes in Your Bizarre Adventure

To redeem Your Bizarre Adventure codes, follow our easy guide below:

Open Your Bizarre Adventure on your device. Press the Menu button in the bottom-right of the screen. Click on the Settings button at the bottom. Type the code into the text box. Click Redeem Code and get your rewards!

