Your Bizarre Adventure Codes (March 2024)

Enter the Crazy Noisy Bizarre Town that fuses all the best parts of Jojo into one seamless world. Explore various regions as you sense the presence of an enemy Stand. Use Your Bizarre Adventure codes and obtain Stand Arrows and Rokakaka, which change your Stands and boost your stats!
All Your Bizarre Adventure Codes List
Your Bizarre Adventure Codes (Working)
- STICKYANDFRUITY2: Use for 20 Rokakakas
- SORRYFORGUTSQUESTBUG: Use for a Lucky Arrow
- YBANUDONTDELAYANUPDATECHALLENGE: Use for Rokakaka
- MERRYCHRISTMAS: Use for a Lucky Arrow
Your Bizarre Adventure Codes (Expired)
- YESSIRMY3VAMPMAINSRISEUP
- FREESTANDSKIN
- THIS CODE MAKES ME SOFT AND WET
- YUMMERSONEMILLIONLIKES
- SORRYABOUTYOURQUESTS
- HUGE
- YAREYAREDAWA
- OMG700LIKES
- ILY
- 600LIKESFTW
- 200LIKESBRUH
- THIS UPDATE WAS MADE IN HEAVEN
- STAR CODE INFERNASU
How to Redeem Codes in Your Bizarre Adventure
To redeem Your Bizarre Adventure codes, follow our easy guide below:
- Open Your Bizarre Adventure on your device.
- Press the Menu button in the bottom-right of the screen.
- Click on the Settings button at the bottom.
- Type the code into the text box.
- Click Redeem Code and get your rewards!
