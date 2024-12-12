Forgot password
Temtem Codes (December 2024)

You’ve gotta tame ’em all! Welcome to the charming world of Temtems, creatures similar to Pokémon, but naturally not the same, as this is a different game. Traverse various exciting lands, collect all the cuties, and learn about all their amazing abilities that you can use in battle.

You’ll be glad to know that in a game all about collecting creatures, there are also various exclusive items you can add to your inventory by using Temtem codes. Just make sure you claim your goodies before the codes expire! If you haven’t checked out the OG of creature-taming games, then go to our Pokémon GO codes article right now!

All Temtem Codes List

Active Temtem Codes

  • 8BAD-WKXH-Q7KF-KMQ6—Redeem for 500 Feathers
  • HPPY-HLLO-WEEN-BOOO—Redeem for Boo! Emote
  • XHMU-4BTH-RD52-SVD7—Redeem for 500 Feathers
  • BACK-TOSC-HOOL-PACK—Redeem for Jot It Down Emote, Swanky Stowaway Suit, and School Bag
  • SUMR-BEAC-HBUM-PACK—Redeem for Summer Outfit
  • OLYM-PICS-RING-PACK—Redeem for Olympics Dye Bundle
  • BLOO-MING-BRIG-HTLY—Redeem for 1.8 Background
  • HPPY-PRDE-ARAC-FLAG—Redeem for Free rewards
  • HPPY-PRDE-GDQR-FLAG—Redeem for Free rewards
  • HPPY-PRDE-LESB-FLAG—Redeem for Free rewards  
  • AKRA-TRYM-TRBT-HAIR—Redeem for Free rewards
  • HPPY-PRDE-GDFD-FLAG—Redeem for Free rewards
  • AKRA-TRYM-TRBT-DYE1—Redeem for Free rewards
  • HPPY-PRDE-AGDR-FLAG—Redeem for Free rewards  
  • AKRA-TRYM-TRBT-DYE3—Redeem for Free rewards
  • AKRA-TRYM-TRBT-DYE2—Redeem for Free rewards
  • HPPY-PRDE-BISX-FLAG—Redeem for Free rewards  
  • AKRA-TRYM-TRBT-DYE4—Redeem for Free rewards
  • HPPY-FULL-LNCH-DAYY—Redeem for Free rewards
  • HPPY-PRDE-PANX-FLAG—Redeem for Free rewards
  • AKRA-TRYM-TRBT-LOWR—Redeem for Free rewards
  • HPPY-PRDE-ENBY-FLAG—Redeem for Free rewards  
  • HPPY-PRDE-GAYM-FLAG—Redeem for Free rewards  
  • AKRA-TRYM-TRBT-UPPR—Redeem for Free rewards
  • HPPY-PRDE-TRNS-FLAG—Redeem for Free rewards

Expired Temtem Codes

  • There are no expired Temtem codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Temtem

Redeeming Temtem codes is a simple task—here’s our simple guide:

How to redeem Temtem codes.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Temtem on your device.
  2. In the main menu, click on Redeem in the bottom left corner.
  3. Enter an active code into the text box.
  4. Press the Redeem button to grab your freebies.

Visit the official Temtem Wiki page to learn all you need to know about every adorable creature that you can tame in this wholesome game. You can also use it to familiarize yourself with how taming, breeding, and combat work and compare all the creatures’ stats.

Why Are My Temtem Codes Not Working?

If you’re inputting your Temtem codes manually, it’s easy to make a typing error. To avoid typos, you should use the reliable copy/paste method and grab the codes directly from our article. If the issue persists, it most probably means that the code no longer works. Inform us about any invalid codes, and we’ll update our article as soon as possible.

What Is Temtem?

Temtem is a fun multiplayer experience inspired by the Pokémon franchise. Your goal is to find and tame all the adorable creatures throughout different lands. You’ll come to love all the different Temtems as you spend your time taking care of them and learning about their abilities. Along the way, you’ll come across other players and have the opportunity to challenge them to battles so that you can prove who the best Temtem tamer is.

For other cute games, check out our articles on Maple Rush codes and Vesteria codes, and discover all the free goodies you can grab in those titles, too!

