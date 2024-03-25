Maple Rush is an adorable mobile game featuring cute mushrooms fighting enemies to protect the shroom village. You can sit back and watch your little hero defeat foes and click the lamp to equip armor. The game grants you many goodies, and you can get more with Maple Rush codes.
All Maple Rush Codes List
Active Maple Rush Codes
- VIP777: Use for x500 Diamond, x15 Skill Coupons, x15 Pal Coupons, x2 Bombs, x2 Drills, x10 Speedup Coupons, x5,000 Gold, and x5 Pickaxes
- MR888: Use for x888 Diamonds, x30 Skill Coupons, x30 Pal Coupons, x10 Speedup Coupons, a Diamond Key, and a Magic Lamp Key
- B5C4D: Use for x500 Diamonds, x15 Skill Coupons, x15 Pal Coupons, x2 Bombs, x2 Drills, and x10 Speedup Coupons
- MRGO: Use for x888 Diamonds, x15 Skill Coupons, x15 Pal Coupons, x1 Drills, x10 Speedup Coupons, and x5 Pickaxes
- MR777: Use for x500 Diamonds, x15 Skill Coupons, x15 Pal Coupons, x10 Speedup Coupons, Diamond Key, and Magic Lamp Key
- VIP888: Use for x500 Diamonds, x15 Skill Coupons, x15 Pal Coupons, x2 Bombs, x2 Drills, x10 Speedup Coupons, x5,000 Gold, and x5 Pickaxes
- DCGIFT: Use for x888 Diamonds, x30 Skill Coupons, x30 Pal Coupons, x3 Bombs, x3 Drills, and x20 Speedup Coupons
- VIP666: Use for x500 Diamonds, x15 Skill Coupons, x15 Pal Coupons, x2 Bombs, x2 Drills, x10 Speedup Coupons, x5,000 Gold, and x5 Pickaxes
- MRSOON: Use for x500 Diamonds, x15 Skill Coupons, x15 Pal Coupons, x1 Bomb, x10 Speedup Coupons, and x5 Pickaxes
- FBGROUP: Use for x500 Diamonds, x30 Skill Coupons, x30 Pal Coupons, x1 Bomb, x1 Drill, and x10 Speedup Coupons
- MRSONG: Use for x888 Diamonds, x30 Skill Coupons, x30 Pal Coupons, x10 Speedup Coupons, Diamond Key, and Magic Lamp Key
- MRTOP: Use for x500 Diamonds, x15 Skill Coupons, x15 Pal Coupons, x10 Speedup Coupons, Diamond Key, and Magic Lamp Key
- JOINDC: Use for x500 Diamonds, x15 Skill Coupons, x15 Pal Coupons, x20 Speedup Coupons, and x10 Pickaxes
Expired Maple Rush Codes
- G6H8J
- MR2024
- X3Y7Z
How to Redeem Codes in Maple Rush
To redeem codes in Maple Rush (available on Google Play and App Store), check out our step-by-step tutorial:
- Open Maple Rush on your mobile device.
- Tap the avatar icon and do it again when the sidebar appears.
- Press the Redeem Code button in the settings.
- Enter the code into the text field.
- Tap Exchange and claim the reward.
