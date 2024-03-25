Maple Rush is an adorable mobile game featuring cute mushrooms fighting enemies to protect the shroom village. You can sit back and watch your little hero defeat foes and click the lamp to equip armor. The game grants you many goodies, and you can get more with Maple Rush codes.

All Maple Rush Codes List

Active Maple Rush Codes

VIP777 : Use for x500 Diamond, x15 Skill Coupons, x15 Pal Coupons, x2 Bombs, x2 Drills, x10 Speedup Coupons, x5,000 Gold, and x5 Pickaxes

: Use for x500 Diamond, x15 Skill Coupons, x15 Pal Coupons, x2 Bombs, x2 Drills, x10 Speedup Coupons, x5,000 Gold, and x5 Pickaxes MR888 : Use for x888 Diamonds, x30 Skill Coupons, x30 Pal Coupons, x10 Speedup Coupons, a Diamond Key, and a Magic Lamp Key

: Use for x888 Diamonds, x30 Skill Coupons, x30 Pal Coupons, x10 Speedup Coupons, a Diamond Key, and a Magic Lamp Key B5C4D : Use for x500 Diamonds, x15 Skill Coupons, x15 Pal Coupons, x2 Bombs, x2 Drills, and x10 Speedup Coupons

: Use for x500 Diamonds, x15 Skill Coupons, x15 Pal Coupons, x2 Bombs, x2 Drills, and x10 Speedup Coupons MRGO : Use for x888 Diamonds, x15 Skill Coupons, x15 Pal Coupons, x1 Drills, x10 Speedup Coupons, and x5 Pickaxes

: Use for x888 Diamonds, x15 Skill Coupons, x15 Pal Coupons, x1 Drills, x10 Speedup Coupons, and x5 Pickaxes MR777 : Use for x500 Diamonds, x15 Skill Coupons, x15 Pal Coupons, x10 Speedup Coupons, Diamond Key, and Magic Lamp Key

: Use for x500 Diamonds, x15 Skill Coupons, x15 Pal Coupons, x10 Speedup Coupons, Diamond Key, and Magic Lamp Key VIP888 : Use for x500 Diamonds, x15 Skill Coupons, x15 Pal Coupons, x2 Bombs, x2 Drills, x10 Speedup Coupons, x5,000 Gold, and x5 Pickaxes

: Use for x500 Diamonds, x15 Skill Coupons, x15 Pal Coupons, x2 Bombs, x2 Drills, x10 Speedup Coupons, x5,000 Gold, and x5 Pickaxes DCGIFT : Use for x888 Diamonds, x30 Skill Coupons, x30 Pal Coupons, x3 Bombs, x3 Drills, and x20 Speedup Coupons

: Use for x888 Diamonds, x30 Skill Coupons, x30 Pal Coupons, x3 Bombs, x3 Drills, and x20 Speedup Coupons VIP666 : Use for x500 Diamonds, x15 Skill Coupons, x15 Pal Coupons, x2 Bombs, x2 Drills, x10 Speedup Coupons, x5,000 Gold, and x5 Pickaxes

: Use for x500 Diamonds, x15 Skill Coupons, x15 Pal Coupons, x2 Bombs, x2 Drills, x10 Speedup Coupons, x5,000 Gold, and x5 Pickaxes MRSOON : Use for x500 Diamonds, x15 Skill Coupons, x15 Pal Coupons, x1 Bomb, x10 Speedup Coupons, and x5 Pickaxes

: Use for x500 Diamonds, x15 Skill Coupons, x15 Pal Coupons, x1 Bomb, x10 Speedup Coupons, and x5 Pickaxes FBGROUP : Use for x500 Diamonds, x30 Skill Coupons, x30 Pal Coupons, x1 Bomb, x1 Drill, and x10 Speedup Coupons

: Use for x500 Diamonds, x30 Skill Coupons, x30 Pal Coupons, x1 Bomb, x1 Drill, and x10 Speedup Coupons MRSONG : Use for x888 Diamonds, x30 Skill Coupons, x30 Pal Coupons, x10 Speedup Coupons, Diamond Key, and Magic Lamp Key

: Use for x888 Diamonds, x30 Skill Coupons, x30 Pal Coupons, x10 Speedup Coupons, Diamond Key, and Magic Lamp Key MRTOP : Use for x500 Diamonds, x15 Skill Coupons, x15 Pal Coupons, x10 Speedup Coupons, Diamond Key, and Magic Lamp Key

: Use for x500 Diamonds, x15 Skill Coupons, x15 Pal Coupons, x10 Speedup Coupons, Diamond Key, and Magic Lamp Key JOINDC: Use for x500 Diamonds, x15 Skill Coupons, x15 Pal Coupons, x20 Speedup Coupons, and x10 Pickaxes

Expired Maple Rush Codes

G6H8J

MR2024

X3Y7Z

How to Redeem Codes in Maple Rush

To redeem codes in Maple Rush (available on Google Play and App Store), check out our step-by-step tutorial:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Maple Rush on your mobile device. Tap the avatar icon and do it again when the sidebar appears. Press the Redeem Code button in the settings. Enter the code into the text field. Tap Exchange and claim the reward.

