Titan Tower Defense Codes (April 2024)

Ana Mitic
Published: Apr 26, 2024 05:55 am

Updated April 26, 2024

The evil Skibidi Toilets want to rule the world, but you will stop them by using your strategic skills and powerful units of camera people in Titan Tower Defense. Get better units with Coins, which you can obtain for free with Titan Tower Defense codes. 

All Titan Tower Defense Codes List

Active Titan Tower Defense Codes

  • 5000Favorites: Use for x200 Coins (New)
  • 30kMembers: Use for x100 Coins (New)
  • 25kMembers: Use for x200 Coins
  • 3500Players: Use for x500 Coins
  • 3000Players: Use for x500 Coins
  • youtookallmymoney: Use for x100 Coins
  • freecoins: Use for x100 Coins
  • freecoins2: Use for x100 Coins
  • freecoins3: Use for x100 Coins
  • UTUpdate!: Use for x500 Coins
  • 5mVisits: Use for x500 Coins
  • SorryForWorryingYou!: Use for x500 Coins

Expired Titan Tower Defense Codes

  • DiscordExclusive
  • 300Players
  • 400Players
  • 500Players
  • 600Players
  • 5kLikes
  • 3mVisits
  • 4mVisits
  • 20kMembers
  • 100Players
  • ThanksFor50kVisits
  • bugfixes
  • 100Likes
  • 2.5kPlayers
  • SorryForShutdown!
  • 11kMembers
  • 12kMembers
  • 2mVisits
  • 2kPlayers
  • 1.5kPlayers
  • 1.5mVisits
  • 10kMembers
  • 7000Members
  • 2kLikes
  • 1MVisits

How to Redeem Codes in Titan Tower Defense

Redeeming Titan Tower Defense codes is an easy process, and here is how you do it:

How to redeem codes in Titan Tower Defense.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Titan Tower Defense in Roblox.
  2. Click the ABX Codes icon on the right side to open the code redemption box.
  3. Type the code into the text field.
  4. Press Enter and claim the rewards.

