Titan Wars Tower Defense Codes (April 2024)

You are too cool and based to be flushed away by the invading toilet army. Use a variety of home appliance humanoids in this engaging tower defense experience as you try to stop the Skibidis from conquering Earth. To stop this imposing threat, you’ll need Titan Wars Tower Defense codes.
All Titan Wars Tower Defense Codes List
Titan Wars Tower Defense Codes (Working)
- twt: Use for 300 Gems
- codey1: Use for 1 Win Potion.
- x3cc: Use for 300 Gems
- titans: Use for 200 Gems
- wars: Use for 200 Gems
- titan: Use for 150 Gems
Titan Wars Tower Defense Codes (Expired)
- There are currently no expired Titan Wars: Tower Defense codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Titan Wars Tower Defense
To redeem Titan Wars: Tower Defense codes, follow our easy guide below:
- Open Titan Wars: Tower Defense on Roblox.
- Click the Shop button on the left side.
- Scroll to the bottom of the pop-up window.
- Enter the code in the Input Code text box.
- Hit Redeem and enjoy your free goodies!
