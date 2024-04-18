Titan Wars Tower Defense Official Art
Image via X3CC
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Titan Wars Tower Defense Codes (April 2024)

Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|
Published: Apr 18, 2024 09:29 am

You are too cool and based to be flushed away by the invading toilet army. Use a variety of home appliance humanoids in this engaging tower defense experience as you try to stop the Skibidis from conquering Earth. To stop this imposing threat, you’ll need Titan Wars Tower Defense codes.

Recommended Videos

All Titan Wars Tower Defense Codes List

Titan Wars Tower Defense Codes (Working)

  • twt: Use for 300 Gems
  • codey1: Use for 1 Win Potion.
  • x3cc: Use for 300 Gems
  • titans: Use for 200 Gems
  • wars: Use for 200 Gems
  • titan: Use for 150 Gems

Titan Wars Tower Defense Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Titan Wars: Tower Defense codes.

Related: Skibidi Tower Defense Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Titan Wars Tower Defense

To redeem Titan Wars: Tower Defense codes, follow our easy guide below:

Titan Wars Tower Defense Code Redemption Guide
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Titan Wars: Tower Defense on Roblox.
  2. Click the Shop button on the left side.
  3. Scroll to the bottom of the pop-up window.
  4. Enter the code in the Input Code text box.
  5. Hit Redeem and enjoy your free goodies!

If you want to play more Roblox games with freebies, check out our Ultra Toilet Fight Codes and Toilet Verse Tower Defense Codes articles, too!

Post Tag:
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
Titan Wars Tower Defense
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (April 2024)
Promo image for Coin Master.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Sixpack Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Sixpack Simulator promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Sixpack Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Catching Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Catching Simulator Official Artwork
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Catching Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (April 2024)
Promo image for Coin Master.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Sixpack Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Sixpack Simulator promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Sixpack Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Catching Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Catching Simulator Official Artwork
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Catching Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 18, 2024
Author
Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.