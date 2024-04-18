Titan Wars Tower Defense Codes (April 2024)

You are too cool and based to be flushed away by the invading toilet army. Use a variety of home appliance humanoids in this engaging tower defense experience as you try to stop the Skibidis from conquering Earth. To stop this imposing threat, you’ll need Titan Wars Tower Defense codes.

All Titan Wars Tower Defense Codes List

Titan Wars Tower Defense Codes (Working)

twt: Use for 300 Gems

Use for 300 Gems codey1 : Use for 1 Win Potion.

: Use for 1 Win Potion. x3cc : Use for 300 Gems

: Use for 300 Gems titans : Use for 200 Gems

: Use for 200 Gems wars : Use for 200 Gems

: Use for 200 Gems titan: Use for 150 Gems

Titan Wars Tower Defense Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Titan Wars: Tower Defense codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Titan Wars Tower Defense

To redeem Titan Wars: Tower Defense codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Titan Wars: Tower Defense on Roblox. Click the Shop button on the left side. Scroll to the bottom of the pop-up window. Enter the code in the Input Code text box. Hit Redeem and enjoy your free goodies!

