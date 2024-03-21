Get your level-100 Gyatt and skibidi your way into victory with Kai Cenat Rizz from Ohio. Stop the evil toilet invasion as one of many humanoid characters with electronic devices on their heads. Unlocking all of them might be a chore, which is why you need Ultra Toilet Fight codes!

All Ultra Toilet Fight Codes List

Ultra Toilet Fight Codes (Working)

ReleasePoints : Use for 170 Points

: Use for 170 Points 30KVISITS : Use for 3,000 Points

: Use for 3,000 Points SorryForThat: Use for 1,000 Points

Ultra Toilet Fight Codes (Expired)

There are no expired Ultra Toilet Fight codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Ultra Toilet Fight

Redeeming codes in Ultra Toilet Fight is quite easy. Here’s how you can do it:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Ultra Toilet Fight on Roblox. Press the Redeem codes box on the left side of the screen. Enter the code in the Type Code Here text box. Hit Redeem and receive your free points!

If you want to play more games inspired by the Skibidi Toilet series, check out our Skibidi Tower Defense Codes and Toilet Verse Tower Defense Codes articles as well.