Category:
Codes
Video Games

Ultra Toilet Fight Codes

Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|
Published: Mar 21, 2024 09:57 am
Ultra Toilet Fight in-game
Screenshot by The Escapist

Get your level-100 Gyatt and skibidi your way into victory with Kai Cenat Rizz from Ohio. Stop the evil toilet invasion as one of many humanoid characters with electronic devices on their heads. Unlocking all of them might be a chore, which is why you need Ultra Toilet Fight codes!

Recommended Videos

All Ultra Toilet Fight Codes List

Ultra Toilet Fight Codes (Working) 

  • ReleasePoints: Use for 170 Points
  • 30KVISITS: Use for 3,000 Points
  • SorryForThat: Use for 1,000 Points

Ultra Toilet Fight Codes (Expired)

  • There are no expired Ultra Toilet Fight codes right now.

Related: Tower Defense X Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Ultra Toilet Fight 

Redeeming codes in Ultra Toilet Fight is quite easy. Here’s how you can do it:

Ultra Toilet Fight Code Redemption Guide
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Ultra Toilet Fight on Roblox.
  2. Press the Redeem codes box on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the Type Code Here text box.
  4. Hit Redeem and receive your free points!

If you want to play more games inspired by the Skibidi Toilet series, check out our Skibidi Tower Defense Codes and Toilet Verse Tower Defense Codes articles as well.

Post Tag:
Roblox
Roblox Codes
Ultra Toilet Fight
related content
Read Article Anime Dreams Simulator Codes (March 2024)
Anime Dreams Simulator gameplay screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Anime Dreams Simulator Codes (March 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Mar 21, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Tycoon Codes
Promo image for Jujutsu Tycoon.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Jujutsu Tycoon Codes
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Mar 21, 2024
Read Article RoCasting Online Beta Codes
Robending Online Beta Promo Image
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
RoCasting Online Beta Codes
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Mar 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Anime Dreams Simulator Codes (March 2024)
Anime Dreams Simulator gameplay screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Anime Dreams Simulator Codes (March 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Mar 21, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Tycoon Codes
Promo image for Jujutsu Tycoon.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Jujutsu Tycoon Codes
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Mar 21, 2024
Read Article RoCasting Online Beta Codes
Robending Online Beta Promo Image
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
RoCasting Online Beta Codes
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Mar 21, 2024
Author
Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.