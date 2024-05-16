EA FC Mobile Promo Image
FC Mobile Codes (May 2024)

We searched for the latest codes!

So many amazing players, leaders, and legends—and they’re all in FC Mobile! Create the perfect squad, compete against friends or other players, learn power shot, improve your defenses, and compete in the soccer’s most elite competitions. But first—use FC Mobile codes!

All FC Mobile Codes List

FC Mobile Codes (Working)

  • There are no active EA FC Mobile codes right now.

FC Mobile Codes (Expired)

1000GEMS

How to Redeem Codes in FC Mobile

Redeeming FC Mobile codes is a short and easy process. Follow our step-by-step instructions below and grab freebies in seconds:

  1. Visit the FC Mobile redemption page and log into your EA account.
  2. Insert a code from our list (or copy and paste it) into the text box.
  3. Hit the Redeem button.
  4. Launch FC Mobile and open your in-game mailbox.
  5. Enjoy your rewards!

If you want to play other popular games with freebies, feel free to visit our articles on MLB The Show 24 codes and WWE SuperCard QR codes here on The Escapist!

