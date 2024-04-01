NBA 2K Mobile Codes (April 2024)

If you want an authentic basketball experience on your phone, play NBA 2K Mobile. Pick your team and participate in matches to score points and obtain collectible cards of your favorite basketball players! Use NBA 2K Mobile codes to get exclusive cards and Energy Recharges.

All NBA 2K Mobile Codes List

Active NBA 2K Mobile Codes

PLASMABOSH: Use for a Chris Bosh Card

Expired NBA 2K Mobile Codes

MRTRIPLEDOUBLE

AMBERYAO

CJHARDAWAY

HIMMYBUTLER

KAT50PIECE

S6COVERSTAR

LARRYLEGEND

GALAXYPG13

PEARLLAVINE

NBAISBACK

TACOTUESDAY

THEDREAM

TATUM2KMOBILE

JRUESUMMER

EMERALDKLAY

SHOWTIME

WHATITDOBABY

BILLRUSSELL

LUKAMAGIC

ELGINBAYLOR

RAYALLEN20

DMWILKINS

ICETRAE11

THEBIGCACTUS

THANKYOUMELO

How to Redeem Codes in NBA 2K Mobile

The step-by-step tutorial below will show you how to properly redeem codes in NBA 2K Mobile codes:

Open NBA 2K Mobile on your device. Go into The Stat Line tab. Tap the newspaper button on the left. Type the code into the empty field. Press Claim and obtain the rewards.

