NBA 2K Mobile Codes (April 2024)

Published: Apr 1, 2024 08:10 am
If you want an authentic basketball experience on your phone, play NBA 2K Mobile. Pick your team and participate in matches to score points and obtain collectible cards of your favorite basketball players! Use NBA 2K Mobile codes to get exclusive cards and Energy Recharges. 

All NBA 2K Mobile Codes List

Active NBA 2K Mobile Codes

  • PLASMABOSH: Use for a Chris Bosh Card 

Expired NBA 2K Mobile Codes

  • MRTRIPLEDOUBLE
  • AMBERYAO
  • CJHARDAWAY
  • HIMMYBUTLER
  • KAT50PIECE
  • S6COVERSTAR
  • LARRYLEGEND
  • GALAXYPG13
  • PEARLLAVINE
  • NBAISBACK
  • TACOTUESDAY
  • THEDREAM
  • TATUM2KMOBILE
  • JRUESUMMER
  • EMERALDKLAY
  • SHOWTIME
  • WHATITDOBABY
  • BILLRUSSELL
  • LUKAMAGIC
  • ELGINBAYLOR
  • RAYALLEN20
  • DMWILKINS
  • ICETRAE11
  • THEBIGCACTUS
  • THANKYOUMELO

How to Redeem Codes in NBA 2K Mobile

The step-by-step tutorial below will show you how to properly redeem codes in NBA 2K Mobile codes: 

  1. Open NBA 2K Mobile on your device.
  2. Go into The Stat Line tab.
  3. Tap the newspaper button on the left.
  4. Type the code into the empty field.
  5. Press Claim and obtain the rewards.

If you want to redeem more codes in other sports-related games, check out our articles like All NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Locker Codes and MLB The Show 24 Codes here on The Escapist. 

