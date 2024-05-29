7DS Grand Cross Official Artwork
7DS Grand Cross Codes (May 2024)

Finally, the fans are able to enjoy life in the Kingdom of Liones in more than seven frames. If you want to have even a fraction of Escanor’s coolness, you are gonna need Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross codes, and even then, you will never be like Escanor.

All 7DS Grand Cross Codes List

7DS Grand Cross Codes (Working)

  • 7ds5thanniv: Use for 5 SSR Evolution Pendants (New)
  •  romantic: Use for 5 Super Awakening Coins (New)
  •  sacrifice: Use for 100 Demon’s Energy (New)
  •  thecrown: Use for 10 Diamonds (New)
  •  5tharigato: Use for 100 Demonic Beast Bellmoth’s Core (New)
  •  5thfesta: Use for 5 Super Awakening Coins (New)
  •  7DSULTRA: Use for 50 SSR Evolution Pendants
  •  7DS30DIA: Use for 30 Diamonds
  •  7DSROYAL: Use for 10 Diamonds

7DS Grand Cross Codes (Expired)

  • 7DSMAGIL
  • 7DSWELOVE
  • 7DS100
  • 7dstogether
  • VOTE7DS
  • THE1ULTIMATE
  • ANGELOFDEATH
  • TWISTEDFATE
  • BROKENHEART
  • 10COMMANDMENTS
  • ITBE2020
  • THEHOLYWAR
  • 7DS1Year
  • 7DSFATEOFTHEGODS
  • 7dstogether
  • 7DSNEWGIFT
  • LIKE7DS
  • LOVE7DS
  • SHARE7DS
  • DSGOWNAD
  • 20221124
  • Assassin
  • dem0n
  • Peccatum1866
  • REWARD
  • Royalblood
  • Sunshine
  • Thanks
  • DRAWER
  • Eikthyrnir
  • Festival
  • Fiatlux
  • GC3halffesta
  • LvMeli
  • Thefestival
  • Thxfullcounter
  • whatcode
  • 3000dlmerci

How to Redeem Codes in 7DS Grand Cross

To redeem 7DS Grand Cross codes, follow our easy guide below:

7DS Grand Cross How to redeem codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Run 7DS Grand Cross on your device.
  2.  Finish the tutorial.
  3.  Press the cogwheel icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen.
  4.  Go into the Misc. section.
  5.  Tap the Coupons button.
  6.  Enter the code into the text box.
  7.  Hit Use and Confirm that you want to use the coupon to receive the freebies.

If you want to play more mobile games with freebies, check out our Monster Never Cry Codes and Solo Leveling Arise Codes articles, too!

