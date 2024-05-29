7DS Grand Cross Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 29, 2024 Looked for more codes!

Finally, the fans are able to enjoy life in the Kingdom of Liones in more than seven frames. If you want to have even a fraction of Escanor’s coolness, you are gonna need Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross codes, and even then, you will never be like Escanor.

All 7DS Grand Cross Codes List

7DS Grand Cross Codes (Working)

7ds5thanniv : Use for 5 SSR Evolution Pendants (New)

: Use for 5 SSR Evolution Pendants romantic : Use for 5 Super Awakening Coins (New)

: Use for 5 Super Awakening Coins sacrifice : Use for 100 Demon’s Energy (New)

: Use for 100 Demon’s Energy thecrown : Use for 10 Diamonds (New)

: Use for 10 Diamonds 5tharigato : Use for 100 Demonic Beast Bellmoth’s Core (New)

: Use for 100 Demonic Beast Bellmoth’s Core 5thfesta : Use for 5 Super Awakening Coins (New)

: Use for 5 Super Awakening Coins 7DSULTRA : Use for 50 SSR Evolution Pendants

: Use for 50 SSR Evolution Pendants 7DS30DIA : Use for 30 Diamonds

: Use for 30 Diamonds 7DSROYAL: Use for 10 Diamonds

7DS Grand Cross Codes (Expired)

show more 7DSMAGIL

7DSWELOVE

7DS100

7dstogether

VOTE7DS

THE1ULTIMATE

ANGELOFDEATH

TWISTEDFATE

BROKENHEART

10COMMANDMENTS

ITBE2020

THEHOLYWAR

7DS1Year

7DSFATEOFTHEGODS

7dstogether

7DSNEWGIFT

LIKE7DS

LOVE7DS

SHARE7DS

DSGOWNAD

20221124

Assassin

dem0n

Peccatum1866

REWARD

Royalblood

Sunshine

Thanks

DRAWER

Eikthyrnir

Festival

Fiatlux

GC3halffesta

LvMeli

Thefestival

Thxfullcounter

whatcode

3000dlmerci show less

How to Redeem Codes in 7DS Grand Cross

To redeem 7DS Grand Cross codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Run 7DS Grand Cross on your device. Finish the tutorial. Press the cogwheel icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Go into the Misc. section. Tap the Coupons button. Enter the code into the text box. Hit Use and Confirm that you want to use the coupon to receive the freebies.

