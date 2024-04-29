Updated: April 29, 2024 Checked for codes!

Like any other Fairy Tail game, this one will bring you all the fun and joy of battling monsters or tracking targets. Since this game can become quite challenging, we found Fairy Tail: Fierce Fight codes to help you progress faster—just try to use them before they expire!

All Fairy Tail Fierce Fight Codes List

Fairy Tail Fierce Fight Codes (Working)

VIP888 : Use for 50k Coins, 100 Gear Enhancing Stones, 10 Normal Recruit Coupons, and a Selective SR Ticket

: Use for 50k Coins, 100 Gear Enhancing Stones, 10 Normal Recruit Coupons, and a Selective SR Ticket VIP666 : Use for 100 Gear Enhancing Stones, 4 Advanced EXP Books, and 10 Elite Recruit Coupons

: Use for 100 Gear Enhancing Stones, 4 Advanced EXP Books, and 10 Elite Recruit Coupons 0401: Use for a Random Limited Recruit Coupon Chest

Fairy Tail Fierce Fight Codes (Expired)

There are no expired Fairy Tail: Fierce Fight codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Fairy Tail Fierce Fight

Redeeming Fairy Tail: Fierce Fight codes (available on Google Play and App Store ) is a fast and easy process if you follow our instructions below:

Launch Fairy Tail: Fierce Fight on your device and reach level 13. Hit the profile icon in the top-left corner of the screen. Choose the Redeem Giftpack tab. Insert a code from our list into the Please enter the code text box. Hit Confirm and enjoy your rewards!

