Bathtub Tower Defense Codes (May 2024)

Published: May 16, 2024 06:42 am

Toilets are attacking the world, and it’s your job to defend your base in Bathtub Tower Defense. Summon an army of camera people and carefully strategize your every move. If you want to beat the big boss, you’ll need to use Bathtub Tower Defense codes and get the best units. 

All Bathtub Tower Defense Codes List

Active Bathtub Tower Defense Codes

  • 33MVisits: Use for x200 Coins
  • 16KLikes: Use for x900 Coins
  • EPS72: Use for x250 Coins
  • Easter2024: Use for x100 Gems
  • Verified: Use for x25 Gems

Expired Bathtub Tower Defense Codes

  • Valentines2024
  • MerryChristmas
  • 20MVisits
  • 10KLikes
  • Cat
  • WeAreBack

How to Redeem Codes in Bathtub Tower Defense

Bathtub Tower Defense codes can be easily redeemed, and here is how you do it:

  1. Launch Bathtub Tower Defense in Roblox.
  2. Press the ABX button on the left to open the redemption field.
  3. Enter the code into the text area.
  4. Click Redeem to obtain the prizes.

If you want to redeem more codes in similar tower defense games, check out our Skibidi Tower Defense Codes and Titan Tower Defense Codes articles, too. 

