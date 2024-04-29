Play For UGC Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 29, 2024 Looked for new codes!

Fight, compete, and win in a plethora of mini-games to receive UGC items. You and like-minded souls are stranded on an island with the same goal in mind—free UGCs. However, if winning mini-games is too challenging for you, don’t worry—we have Play For UGC codes.

All Play For UGC Codes List

Play For UGC Codes (Working)

likegoal50k : Use for 5k UGC Points

: Use for 5k UGC Points likenfavgg : Use for 2k UGC Points

: Use for 2k UGC Points upd4te: Use for 2k UGC Points

Play For UGC Codes (Expired)

steven

weird

drip

soon

hard

not

dia

ice

higuys

newercode

guyshi

walter

space5k

twenty5

thirty5

How to Redeem Codes in Play For UGC

To redeem Play For UGC codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Play For UGC on Roblox. Go to the Codes stand in the middle of the island. Type a working code in the pop-up text field. Hit Redeem and enjoy your UGC points.

