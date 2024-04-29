Play for UGC Island
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Codes
Video Games

Play For UGC Codes (April 2024)

Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|
Published: Apr 29, 2024 09:24 am

Updated: April 29, 2024

Looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

Fight, compete, and win in a plethora of mini-games to receive UGC items. You and like-minded souls are stranded on an island with the same goal in mind—free UGCs. However, if winning mini-games is too challenging for you, don’t worry—we have Play For UGC codes.

All Play For UGC Codes List

Play For UGC Codes (Working)

  • likegoal50k: Use for 5k UGC Points 
  • likenfavgg: Use for 2k UGC Points
  • upd4te: Use for 2k UGC Points

Play For UGC Codes (Expired)

  • steven
  • weird
  • drip
  • soon
  • hard
  • not
  • dia
  • ice
  • higuys
  • newercode
  • guyshi
  • walter
  • space5k
  • twenty5
  • thirty5

Related: Dance for UGC Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Play For UGC

To redeem Play For UGC codes, follow our easy guide below:

Play for UGC How to Redeem codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Play For UGC on Roblox.
  2. Go to the Codes stand in the middle of the island.
  3. Type a working code in the pop-up text field.
  4. Hit Redeem and enjoy your UGC points.

If you want to play more Roblox games with freebies, check out our Spin for UGC Codes and Click for UGC Codes articles, too!

Post Tag:
codes
Play for UGC
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Demon Slayer Burning Ashes Codes (April 2024)
Demon Slayer Burning Ashes gameplay screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Demon Slayer Burning Ashes Codes (April 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Master Pirate Codes (April 2024)
Master Pirate Official Art
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Master Pirate Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Zombie Hunters Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Zombie Hunters.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Zombie Hunters Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Demon Slayer Burning Ashes Codes (April 2024)
Demon Slayer Burning Ashes gameplay screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Demon Slayer Burning Ashes Codes (April 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Master Pirate Codes (April 2024)
Master Pirate Official Art
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Master Pirate Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Zombie Hunters Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Zombie Hunters.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Zombie Hunters Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 29, 2024
Author
Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.