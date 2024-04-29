Play For UGC Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 29, 2024
Fight, compete, and win in a plethora of mini-games to receive UGC items. You and like-minded souls are stranded on an island with the same goal in mind—free UGCs. However, if winning mini-games is too challenging for you, don’t worry—we have Play For UGC codes.
All Play For UGC Codes List
Play For UGC Codes (Working)
- likegoal50k: Use for 5k UGC Points
- likenfavgg: Use for 2k UGC Points
- upd4te: Use for 2k UGC Points
Play For UGC Codes (Expired)
- steven
- weird
- drip
- soon
- hard
- not
- dia
- ice
- higuys
- newercode
- guyshi
- walter
- space5k
- twenty5
- thirty5
How to Redeem Codes in Play For UGC
To redeem Play For UGC codes, follow our easy guide below:
- Open Play For UGC on Roblox.
- Go to the Codes stand in the middle of the island.
- Type a working code in the pop-up text field.
- Hit Redeem and enjoy your UGC points.
